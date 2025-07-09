Why is Grantchester ending after 11 seasons as Robson Green bids 'bittersweet' farewell

ITV's hit detective series, Grantchester, is coming to an end, with Robson Green and Rishi Nair set to reprise their starring roles as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Alphy Kottaram for one last time in the 11th season.

The show has been on air for over a decade, with Happy Valley actor James Norton initially co-starring with Robson in the role of Sidney Chambers from 2014 to 2019, before Tom Brittney joined as the new vicar, Will Davenport, and was later replaced by Rishi.

But why is the show coming to an end?

While the reason for the show's ending has not been disclosed, leading actor Robson said that "all good things must come to an end" in an Instagram post shared after the announcement.

"You know what they say.... all good things must come to an end. Being part of the final series of Grantchester has been one of the greatest honours and privileges of my life," penned the actor. "From the very beginning, I have had the incredible fortune to be part of this extraordinary team — a group of talented, passionate, and dedicated individuals who have become more than colleagues; they have become family."

The Soldier Soldier star went on to say that his "heart is heavy with emotion" as he steps into the final series, and while it's a "bittersweet moment" bringing the show to a close, there's also an "overwhelming sense of happiness" for the memories creates, stories told and friendships formed.

© ITV Grantchester is ending with its 11th season

Grantchester isn't the only long-running ITV show to have ended after an impressive stint. Vera, starring Brenda Blethyn, drew to a close with its 14th season earlier this year. Last year, Brenda revealed that while it was "a difficult decision" to step away from the show, she "hadn't had a summer for 14 years".

What have show bosses said?

Series creator Daisy Coulam said in a statement: "At its heart, Grantchester is a show about the power of friendship and love. We've been so lucky over the last 11 series to experience that on and off screen. For over a decade now — cast and crew (many who've been there since the beginning) have met each Summer to film. And it's been an absolute joy."

James Norton starred in the series from 2014 to 2019

Meanwhile, Polly Hill, Director of Drama and Callum Dziedzic, Drama Commissioner at ITV, said the final series "marks the end of a golden chapter for ITV drama".

"It's rare to create a series with such enduring warmth, wit, and heart, as Daisy, Emma, and the brilliant team have done with Grantchester," they said in a statement. "No one could have played Geordie quite like Robson and alongside Rishi, Al, Tessa, Kacey, and the rest of this wonderful cast and crew, they've built something beloved and beautiful."

© ITV Tom Brittney plays Will Davenport in the show

Filming for season 11 begins this month, with a release date yet to be announced.