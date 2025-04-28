Robson Green reveals 'chilling' new 4-part TV drama away from Grantchester

Robson Green has revealed that his new four-part thriller, The Game, will be arriving on our screens "very soon" – and it sounds amazing!

Taking to Instagram, the Grantchester star teased the upcoming series, in which he shares the screen with Jason Watkins (The Crown, Coma).

"Coming very soon! The Game introduces retired detective Huw, who finds himself drawn back into an unsolved case that continues to haunt him - and things soon take a chilling turn," penned Robson.

"Years ago, Huw failed to solve the case of The Ripton Stalker. And when new neighbour, Patrick, utters the chilling sign off used by the Stalker to taunt Huw - "catch you later" – Huw becomes convinced he's finally got his man. I had the privilege and the honour of working alongside one of my favourite actors of all time @jasonwatkinsofficial."

Fans shared their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "What a pairing! Two brilliant actors. Can't wait," while another added: "Sounds fab - you two together? Dream team."

What to expect from The Game

The series is billed as a "cat and mouse thriller", which follows police detective Huw Miller, who is still haunted by a disturbing case he failed to solve – a stalker who taunted his town and mercilessly toyed with his victims before eventually murdering them.

© UNAI MATEO / Clapperboard Studios / Channel 5 Robson Green stars opposite Jason Watkins in the drama

Just as Huw settles into retirement, a new neighbour, Patrick Harbottle, moves in and instantly sparks suspicion after uttering the chilling phrase 'catch you later' – the sign off the stalker used to taunt Huw during the investigation. Has he finally got his man?

The official synopsis continues: "What follows is a high-stakes game of psychological chess between the two neighbours as Huw’s world begins to crumble around him. Unable to bear the guilt of the stalker taking another victim under his nose, Huw risks everything to unearth the truth. But has he set his sights on the right man, or is his obsession pushing him ever closer to the brink?"

© UNAI MATEO / Clapperboard Studios SPV 5 Ltd / © Channel 5 Broadcasting Limited Robson plays new neighbour Patrick

Who stars in The Game?

The series, which was previously titled Catch You Later, also stars Sunetra Sarker (Ackley Bridge, Casualty) as Huw's wife Alice, alongside Indy Lewis (Industry) as Huw's daughter Margot and Jenny Rainsford (Fleabag, About Time) as neighbour Tina Oakley.

Other cast members include Amber James, Joshua Hill, Scott Karim, Amy Huberman, Simon Harrison, Christina Bennington, Lewis Ian Bray and Gordon Kennedy.

© David Herranz & UNAI MATEO / Clapperboard Studios / © 5 Broadcasting Limited The series follows retired police officer Huw

The four-parter is penned by Tom Grieves (Being Human, No Offence), while Toby Frow (Silent Witness, Midsomer Murders) takes on directing duties.

A release date has yet to be announced.

The Game comes to 5 soon.