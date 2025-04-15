Bargain Hunt viewers all saying the same thing about new presenter

Bargain Hunt welcomed a fresh face to its team of experts on Monday in the form of antiques dealer Serhat Ahmet, who joined Izzie Balmer and Eric Knowles in Exeter as they hunted for the best bargains on a budget.

The episode saw Izzie and Serhat lead two teams, the blue and red team, as they searched hundreds of stalls for profitable antiques.

© BBC Studios Serhat Ahmet led The Blue Team in Monday's episode

Serhat led the blue team, who spent £299 in total, leaving him with just £1 to use for his bonus buy. He managed to purchase a Royal Doulton Character Jug, which later sold for £5, leaving the blue team with a profit of £4.

© BBC Studios Serhat joined Izzie Balmer and Eric Knowles in Exeter

Taking to social media, viewers praised Serhat's debut on the show. One person wrote: "Great debut Serhat. They certainly put you under pressure with the £1 bonus buy but you got a decent profit from it. Looking forward to seeing you on future episodes," while another added: "Think you did really well with your £1. Good luck for the future on Bargain Hunt."

A third fan penned: "Great to see you, Serhat!"

Who is Serhat Ahmet?

Serhat is a second-generation antiques dealer who boasts over 25 years of experience in the industry.

Viewers may recognise the antiques expert, who specialises in European porcelain from the period 1720 to 1935, from his appearances on other BBC shows, including Antiques Roadshow, which he joined in 2018, as well as Antiques Road Trip and its celebrity version. Meet the show's experts below.

WATCH: Meet the experts of Antiques Road Trip

Serhat, who hails from London, has worked in the industry since he was 15. He spent 25 years working for his family's antiques business before setting up his own London-based shop in 2013. He's also a regular exhibitor at BADA and LAPADA.

© STV Studios/BBC Serhat has previously appeared on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

When he's not busy finding and selling antiques, Serhat enjoys practising mixed martial arts.

Who else has joined Bargain Hunt?

Serhat isn't the only new face on the show. Auctioneer David Fergus has also joined the line-up of experts and shared the exciting news on social media earlier this month.

"Well it's official, I am one of the new experts on BBC's Bargain Hunt," he penned. "It's a privilege to be part of this iconic show. My first episode is on Bank Holiday Monday."

According to his social media profile, David is ex-RAF and hails from Birmingham. He currently works as an auctioneer and appraiser, and appeared on the latest series of Cash in the Attic.

Bargain Hunt is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. The new series airs at 12.15pm on BBC One.