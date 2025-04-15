7 gangster shows to watch if you love This City is Ours

This City is Ours has been a huge hit for the BBC, with some viewers calling it the best TV show that they have watched in years, and we have to admit, we're obsessed with a good gangster thriller show to sink our teeth into.

There are so many great shows in the genre, but we have narrowed down some of our all-time favourites that are well worth the watch. From twists on the superhero genre to the show that saw Idris Elba rocket to fame, here are our top picks, and as HELLO!'s resident TV and Film Editor, we're starting with my personal number one top pick...

The Wire - NOW/Sky The OG of all gangster shows, The Wire is a firm fan favourite for a reason. Starring Dominic West, Idris Elba and the late Michael K. Williams, the story follows both the drug kingpins and the police trying to track them down in the gang-filled city of Baltimore. With amazing character development and insight, realistic portrayals of police work and the occasional jaw-dropping sequence, this is at the top of our must-watch list.

© HBO The Penguin - NOW/Sky A twist on the genre, perhaps, but The Penguin was one of the best gangster shows of 2024, hands down. Following one of the Batman's biggest nemesis, Oswold Cobb, the story follows his rise to become the kingpin of Gotham - with plenty of ruthlessness along the way.

Top Boy - Netflix With five seasons under its belt, Top Boy is aptly named as it always tops the Netflix top trending with every new season. Season five kicked off with Sully having rewritten his business rules with Dushane as everything they've built comes under threat from forces outside. If you haven't watched, now is definitely the time to catch up.

© Netflix The Gentlemen - Netflix A spin-off of the hit Guy Richie movie follows Theo James as Eddie Horniman, who unexpectedly inherits his father’s sizeable country estate with no idea that it is actually a crucial part of a cannabis empire, forcing him to change from an upstanding citizen to dealing with the worst of the criminal underworld.

© WireImage Kin - BBC iPlayer Starring Charlie Cox, the series follows the Kinsella family, at the top of the crime game in Dublin. The synopsis for season two reads: "Their triumph has incurred the enmity of an enemy even more dangerous than Eamon Cunningham, and where once there were unbreakable bonds of blood and family, there is only suspicion, distrust, and resentment."

© Sky Limited/ Pulse Films Gangs of London - Sky/NOW With three seasons, there is plenty to catch up on as the new season kicks off after a spiked shipment of cocaine kills hundreds. The synopsis continues: "Former undercover cop turned gangster Elliot navigates his new role as a top-level criminal alongside the Dumanis, but the spiking throws their operations into disarray. "The Wallaces, Luan, Lale, and the street gangs face devastating consequences as personal vendettas collide with professional power struggles bleeding into violent turf wars. In the ruthless fight for control of London’s criminal underworld, no one is safe. This was no accident — it was a calculated attack." Intrigued?!