Savannah Guthrie makes on-air blunder and passes the buck to temporary Today co-host

Savannah Guthrie was rescued by her temporary co-host when she made an on-air blunder on the Today Show on Tuesday.

Savannah is joined by NBC sports commentator Mike Tirico this week during Craig Melvin's absence and she appeared to lose her place not long into the show.

The TV host was in the middle of discussing the WNBA draft when she questioned why she was the one to report on it instead of sports commentator Mike.

© NBC Savannah suffered an on-air blunder on the Today Show

"Wait, why am I reading this?" she exclaimed while appearing confused. "Should be Mike Tirico reading this," she added.

Whether she accidentally took Mike's lines or not is unclear, but she quickly passed the buck to him and threw him the paper with her notes on.

Sharing a laugh over the mishap, Mike quickly took over and began to discuss UConn star Paige Bueckers, who was the number one draft pick selected by the Dallas Wings.

Savannah revealed last week that she would be joined by Mike while Craig takes some time off with his family.

"By the way – we've got some special news!" Savannah shared in a clip featuring Mike discussing the 2025 Masters on Instagram.

"After Mike gets his fill of golf, all next week he's going to join us right here in Studio 1A. Craig's going on Easter break with his kids. Tirico, you are going to fill in and co-host!"

"Melvin showed he can host the Olympics when I was traveling back and forth," Mike added. "So, I figure that we can go for an even trade here. I'm looking forward to being with y'all next week."

Craig joined Savannah as co-host in January when he replaced Hoda Kotb as top anchor.

© Instagram Craig is enjoying a break from Today with his family

His first day on January 13 was an emotional one; his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, and their two kids, Delano, 10, and Sybil, eight, also made an appearance on the NBC show. His children both read personal messages to their dad live on air, with Craig reposting video of the moment on Instagram.

Craig and Delano wore matching navy suits and it appears the little boy has also followed in his dad's footsteps with a piercing in his left ear.

The pair hugged after Delano called him a "great dad," and that he "deserved" his promotion.

Daughter Sybil also shared a few words, reading out a letter that read: "My dad love to play with me, he loves tickle fights and he watches TV shows with me."

"It's surreal, and to me, it symbolizes belief because you know, you dare to dream a dream and then to see it actually come true, it makes me think about a spouse making it to the Super Bowl, or like, the game-winning catch," said Lindsay of Craig's new role.

She added: "That's what this feels like."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images Craig has been co-hosting with Savannah since January 13

Craig's family are his biggest supporters, and Craig gushed about how proud he is of them in a chat with Good Housekeeping.

"If you asked me [what I'm most proud of] before children, I would have given you four or five professional accomplishments because my job is awesome," he told the outlet.

"But I'm immensely proud of the family that my wife and I are building. I'm proud of my extended family and the relationship I've been able to forge with my father late in life."