Antiques Road Trip star Izzie Balmer delights fans with rare glimpse into private life

Izzie Balmer is known and loved by fans of Antiques Road Trip and Bargain Hunt for her expert knowledge of jewellery and silver, and while she tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight, the auctioneer sometimes shares glimpses of what she gets up to off-camera on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the TV presenter revealed that she recently performed with her string quartet at a wedding in Bath.

© @izziedot/Instagram Izzie Balmer plays in a string quartet

Izzie shared two photos from the occasion: one of the antiques expert donning an elegant gown whilst holding her viola, as well as another of her and her bandmates wrapped up warm whilst enjoying a well-deserved post-performance meal.

"Instagram versus reality," began the BBC star. "Such a privilege to play at a wedding reception with my string quartet (The Cotswold Quartet) at @priorpark_college with BEAUTIFUL views of @priorparkbath Palladian Bridge and across Bath.

© @izziedot/Instagram The auctioneer played at a wedding in Bath recently

"We went for dinner afterwards and being the nesh person I am, having played for four hours outside in the cold, I had to wrap up with blankets," she added.

Fans rushed to the comments to praise Izzie's stunning look, with one person writing: "Love your dress," while another added: "Beautiful as always Izzy, hope all went well x."

Another follower was surprised to learn of Izzie's musical talents, commenting: "I didn't know you are a musician! Wow!"

Izzie's music career away from TV

When she's not busy filming for the BBC, Izzie plays in a string quartet. She also performs with the symphony orchestra, the Bristol Classical Players.

© @izziedot/Instagram Izzie plays with other Bristol-based orchestras, including with Brunel Sinfonia

The orchestra performed at St Geroge's Bristol in March and is expected to play at the Cheltenham Town Hall in April.

Speaking to the BBC about her hobby, Izzie previously said: "I'm part of a string quartet, so we often have weddings and gigs."

© @izziedot/Instagram Izzie lives in Bristol

Revealing what she gets up to in her spare time, the antiques guru continued: "When I'm not playing, I like to socialise with my friends, go out for dinner, go on walks, visit new places, attempt to grow flowers and veggies, or on the very rare occasion I have a free 30 minutes, sit with a coffee and a book outside."

Izzie isn't just a keen musician, she's also an impressive goal scorer. See her showcase her football playing skills in the video below.

WATCH: Izzie Balmer wows Antiques Road Trip viewers with impressive football skills

Izzie's career in antiques

Izzie pursued a career in antiques after graduating from Durham University with a degree in Geography.

© BBC Izzie is a familiar face thanks to her appearances on Antiques Road Trip and Bargain Hunt

The Bargain Hunt expert previously revealed that she "fell into" the antiques industry after her mum suggested that she do some work experience at a local auction house.

"After two weeks' work experience, the auction house offered me a job and the rest, as they say, is history," she said.