Sheinelle Jones asks for show of support during time off from Today Show

Sheinelle Jones is a much-loved member of the Today Show team, but on Friday, she was noticeably absent from the program.

At the start of the show, Dylan Dreyer addressed her co-host's whereabouts, telling viewers that Sheinelle was "enjoying the morning off".

Sheinelle hasn't revealed what she's up to on her day off, but is no doubt enjoying a long weekend ahead of Thanksgiving next week.

In the meantime, the mother-of-three has taken to Instagram to ask her followers to help "do what we can" to help raise awareness and funds for pancreatic cancer.

She re-shared a post from her NBC colleague, Dave Price, who had shared an emotional post to mark World Pancreatic Cancer Day, which was dedicated to his late brother Steve, who sadly passed away from the disease four years ago.

She wrote alongside it: "Today is World Pancreatic Cancer Day. To those who are fighting and to those friends I love who know the sting of this all too well... let's do what we can to raise awareness, money for research and get screened."

Sheinelle is often doing her bit to help others and uses her platform to raise awareness of important topics.

This has included executive producing a documentary on fertility called Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret.

When she isn't working, Sheinelle enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family. She's married to Uche Ojeh, and the couple share three children, Kayin, and twins Uche and Clara.

She prefers to keep her children out of the spotlight but occasionally shares photos of them on social media. They also made their debut on Today back in 2023, when they visited the Today Show studios on Bring Your Kids to Work Day.

At the time, Sheinelle documented the moment on social media. "This is the first time my kiddos have seen me do the show in the studio!" she wrote.

"I think it was good for them to see what mommy does every morning. I used to love going to work with my mom … I hope they look back on this day fondly too."

When it came to welcoming her twins, Sheinelle was keen to make sure they were treated as individuals, and previously opened up about her parenting style in an interview with Today.com.

She said: "With all three of my children, I try to show them that they're ALL a team, and they have to take care of each other.

"At the same time, I'm learning that they each like to know they’re special on their own. They will often come to me for individual affirmation and then head back into the 'group' ready to play as a team."