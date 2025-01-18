Hoda Kotb reaches out to Today's Sheinelle Jones with incredibly moving message as star 'takes time off'

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have left incredibly moving messages to their friend Sheinelle Jones, as the anchor takes time away from The Today Show over a "family health matter".

"We love you ….. you are being held….. you are family," Hoda commented on Sheinelle's post, with Jenna adding: "You are a queen and are LOVED beyond measure! Wrapping our arms around you, always."

Sheinelle's post revealed that she was taking time away from the show but was incredibly thankful for the "kindness" that had been sent her way.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Sheinelle and Jenna have been close for years

"I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I've been absent from the show," the message read.

"I want to share with you that I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter. It's not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much."

© GC Images Dylan, Sheinelle and Savannah in 2023

Savannah Guthrie also commented, writing: "We love you so. Not the same without you. We will see you soon," as did Dylan Dreyer, Carson Daly, and ABC's Deborah Roberts.

Fans have been concerned over Sheinelle's whereabouts as she's been absent from Studio 1A in recent weeks, most notably missing Hoda's last day on Friday January 10.

Sheinelle Jones' absence on Today explained as co-hosts reveal her challenging health matter

© Getty Images Sheinelle alongside her Today Show anchors

On January 15 Savannah offered a hint at what was happening, telling viewers: "We know so many of you have been asking about Sheinelle and missing her, and we miss her too."

"We want to share some news about our friend Sheinelle," said Savannah. "She posted to Instagram this morning, letting everyone know she has been taking some time off to deal with a personal family health matter. She thanked everyone for their kindness and their concern about her."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Sheinelle and her kids, Kayin, Clara and Uche Jr

Sheinelle is a proud mom to three children whom she shares with her husband, Uche Ojeh: Kayin, 15, and twins Clara and Uche, 12.

Sheinelle and Uche met when they were students and the college sweethearts had an on-and-off relationship in their early years, dealing with long distance, before they married in 2007.