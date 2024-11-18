Today's Sheinelle Jones addresses sudden absence from show following 'teary' message to co-star

Sheinelle Jones was absent from Today's Third Hour on Friday, with Savannah Sellers filling in for the star.

And on Monday's episode of the NBC daytime show, Sheinelle addressed her day off at the start of the program.

She began: "I wasn't here Friday, I went right outside of Philadelphia to speak with the Society of Professional Women. So many women from the Philadelphia area... but I stayed until the very end and talked to almost every single one of the women when it was over. I love that kind of stuff. Girl power!

"And then I rushed home and was a soccer mom."

Sheinelle has been a co-anchor on the Third Hour since 2019, and was previously an anchor on Weekend Today. She hosts alongside Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin.

© NBC Sheinelle Jones addressed her absence on Monday's episode of the Third Hour of Today

It's been a year of change for the Today Show, as last week, it was announced that Craig would be replacing Hoda Kotb on the main show when she leaves on January 10.

Craig will host alongside long-running anchor Savannah Guthrie, who has been working on Today since 2011. The dad-of-two has regularly filled in for Hoda and Savannah on the main news desk over the years, so was a natural fit.

Sheinelle paid tribute to her co-star after the news was announced, alongside a series of photos of them together, and admitted that the news had made her a little "teary" as she was so proud of him.

She wrote: "Hi everybody! Please join me in congratulating my little bro (because Im older) @craigmelvinnbc - he's going to slide to the right and join Savannah as TODAY CoHost when Hoda starts her new chapter in January.

© NBC Savannah Sellers replaced Sheinelle Jones on Friday's episode of Today

"If you've watched us over the last decade - you can tell that we're all pretty close. I couldn't be happier for Craig; when they officially named him this morning, I couldn't help but get a little teary - because I know how hard he's worked.

"It turns out - MC Hammer was both of our first concerts … mine in Kansas - his in South Carolina. Hence the music! (I really wanted to be a Hammer Girl … I don't think Craig had that dream. Eventually I decided to go for being a news anchor… which kinda worked out.) Love you @craigmelvinnbc ! Congratulations!!!"

© NBC Sheinelle has worked on the Third Hour show since 2019

While Craig will be replacing Hoda on the main show, Jenna Bush Hager will be inviting a series of different co-hosts to join her on the Fourth Hour.

Sheinelle Jones with co-star Craig Melvin on the Today Show

Instead of finding an individual, the Read with Jenna star will be leading the new show, which will be re-named Today with Jenna and Friends.