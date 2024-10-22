Sheinelle Jones' unexplained absence from Today Show sparks concern among fans

Sheinelle Jones is a familiar face on the Third Hour of Today, and has a legion of fans thanks to her upbeat personality and fun sense of humor.

The NBC star has been off work for several weeks and hasn't posted anything on social media since the start of October, causing fans to wonder where she might be.

While it's likely Sheinelle is simply enjoying some well-deserved time off, it hasn't stopped Today viewers from expressing their concerns over her whereabouts.

On her last Instagram post, on October 9, one follower commented: "Haven't seen you on the Third Hour for days!! All they are saying is Sheinelle is off today. No mention of where or what you're doing," and another wrote: "Where have you been? Missing you on the 3rd hour." A third added: "Missing you on Today, hope you are good."

Sheinelle has been working on Today since 2014, where she started out as a co-host on Weekend Today, before joining the Third Hour in 2019.

Alongside her work on Today, she's also executive produced a powerful documentary on fertility, Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret, and is set to release a book about motherhood, called Through Mom's Eyes, which is set to be released on Mother's Day 2025.

The star is a doting mom herself, and shares children Kayin, Uche and Clara, with husband Uche Ojeh.

Her children made their debut on Today back in 2023, when they visited the Today Show studios on Bring Your Kids to Work Day.

At the time, Sheinelle documented the moment on social media. "This is the first time my kiddos have seen me do the show in the studio!" she wrote.

"I think it was good for them to see what mommy does every morning. I used to love going to work with my mom … I hope they look back on this day fondly too."

When it came to welcoming her twins, Sheinelle was keen to make sure they were treated as individuals, and previously opened up about her parenting style in an interview with Today.com.

She said: "With all three of my children, I try to show them that they're ALL a team, and they have to take care of each other. At the same time, I'm learning that they each like to know they’re special on their own. They will often come to me for individual affirmation and then head back into the 'group' ready to play as a team."

Sheinelle is an inspiration to many, and this time last year, she was training for her first ever New York Marathon. She wanted to do it to show that busy moms can do anything they put their minds to.