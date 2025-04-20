Grace star Richie Campbell's private life off-screen

The 42-year-old, who hails from north London, plays Brighton-based detective Glenn Branson, who, alongside John Simm's titular DS Roy Grace, investigates grisly crimes for the East Sussex police.

While viewers know all about Glenn's home life in Brighton, what about the actor who plays him? Find out all we know about Richie's life off-screen...

Richie's career

Richie developed a passion for acting from a young age, having attended The Anna Scher Theatre, a community-based drama school, before studying A-Level drama.

After graduating with a degree in Communication and Culture Studies from university, Richie faced a dilemma when he was offered an apprenticeship at the same time he landed a role in a six-month tour of the play, Slam Dunk.

© ITV Richie Campbell stars as Glenn Branson in Grace

"It was going to pay me enough to be able to pay off my student loan, I knew that's what I wanted to do," he told Theatre Weekly in 2019.

But his parents took a little more convincing. "My parents are from Guyana, so it was always drummed into us the importance of getting a good education and a secure job," explained the actor.

Richie stars opposite John Simm

"But I went to them with good reasons for doing the play, I think the fact that I had gone to university, and now had a good justification for doing an acting job helped convince them."

His performance in Slam Dunk opened the door to more acting opportunities, and Richie soon landed a role in ITV's The Bill. He played the role of Dominic Hardy for 18 months from 2005 before later starring in Waterloo Road as Ndale Kayuni.

From there, Richie appeared in a string of major dramas, including DCI Banks, The Frankenstein Chronicles, and Liar.

© ITV The series follows Brighton-based detectives

He didn't abandon his stage career, however, and has performed in a number of plays in London, including To Kill A Mockingbird at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and They Drink it in the Congo at the Almeida.

Richie's life off-screen

Richie tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, so his current relationship status is unknown.

However, at a press conference ahead of Grace season five, Richie gave a rare glimpse into his personal life. Reflecting on the joy of starring in a long-running show, the actor revealed that he's often quizzed on the show by mums during the school run.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Richie revealed he gets quizzed about Grace on the school run

"I think the beauty of it is that the audience feels like they're growing with you, and you're growing with them. So there's a real commonality," he explained.

"I always say, I go and do the school run, and there's mums constantly saying, 'Oh, when's Grace? Why did you do that? You're so messy. Why are you living with him?' They feel like they know your character, which is lovely."

© Sally Mais Richie listens to R&B music and watches films in his spare time

Ahead of the new series, Richie revealed that playing the suave and impeccably dressed DS Branson has influenced his passion for fashion.

"I liked fashion before, but I've got really into it since we've been doing the show," he told ITV.

"And as soon as the suit goes on, Branson's back. I'm hoping I'll get to take the suits home eventually as they are tailored to me!"

Richie's hobbies

When he's not busy filming in Brighton for Grace, Richie spends his downtime listening to R&B music and watching films.

When asked to reveal some of his home comforts, the actor told ITV ahead of series three: "Listen, I'm a simple guy. I just need some music.

"I'm an R&B fan. As long as R&B is playing and I've got one or two movies, I'm all right," continued the actor.

"Computer games not so much. It's crazy, I've done a few characters for computer games and voiced stuff and it's an amazing thing to be a part of but I've never been a gamer per se. I was a fiend for Championship Football Manager PC when I was younger, and I've recently got it on the tablet so that's my little vice at the minute. I have that kind of personality where I get addicted to something and then I get bored and move onto something else."

WATCH: John Simm and Richie Campbell star in Grace season 5

Grace continues on Sunday 20 April at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.