Breaking Dad viewers all saying the same thing about Bradley Walsh and son Barney after latest episode

ITV's hit travel show, Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, is currently in its sixth season – and fans are all saying the same thing about the father-son duo after the latest episode, which aired on Tuesday night.

The six-part series follows Bradley and his 27-year-old son Barney as they embark on an epic Asian adventure. The latest instalment saw the pair reach Osaka in Japan, where they explored the city in go-karts, learned how to become ninjas, and tried their hand at the growing Japanese sport of pillow fighting.

© ITV Bradley and Barney Walsh explore Asia in series six of their ITV travel show

Taking to social media after episode three, viewers praised Bradley and Barney's "lovely" on-screen bond.

One person wrote: "Love watching #breakingdad. Their relationship is so natural and lovely. Makes me miss my own Dad," while another commented: "I said it before and say it again, Brad & Barns father & son relationship is just so lovely! #BreakingDad."

© ITV The pair tried Sumo wrestling earlier in the series

Another viewer compared the new season to previous series and said the show was as funny as ever. "I didn't think another series of … #BreakingDad could be as funny as the first, glad to be proven wrong," they penned, while another agreed, adding: "I absolutely love #BradleyandBarney in #BreakingDad, it's so funny."

All to know about Breaking Dad series 6

In the latest series of Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, Bradley and Barney travel across Asia, beginning their journey in Japan's Capital, Tokyo, stopping off in Gifu and Osaka before heading to Thailand, where they explore the southern part of the country, as well as Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

The synopsis reads: "The pair will take in the sights and flavours of Japan and Thailand.

© ITV The new series features six episodes

"But, as ever in Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, Bradley won't quite be getting the rest and relaxation he is hoping for as Barney is planning a packed itinerary full of adrenaline-rushing challenges to push his dad to the limit."

Bradley and Barney's close relationship on and off-screen

Breaking Dad isn't the only show Bradley, 64, and Barney co-host. The pair are also the faces of the smash-hit BBC show, Gladiators, which sees brave contestants take on the mighty Gladiators in a series of tough, physical challenges.

It's no secret that Bradley and Barney share a close bond, with The Chase star previously revealing that working with Barney on Breaking Dad is "one of the most wonderful things" he's done.

© Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Bradley and Barney share a close bond

"It's one of the most wonderful things I've ever done because spending time with my lad," Bradley said during an appearance on The Tommy Tiernan Show.

He continued: "From the age of 18, he's now 26 by the way, that's how long the show's been running, it was just extraordinary." Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Bradley Walsh gets emotional talking about working with his son Barney

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad is available to stream on ITVX.