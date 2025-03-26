Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' face 'power struggles' in marriage

Compatibility doesn't always correlate with successful relationships – just take the age-old saying: "Opposites attract" for proof.
Several celebrity couples have defied the odds with their relationship, including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland and Zendaya. They may appear to be loved-up, but the former's star signs have very contrasting personality traits, which could lead to "power struggles."
iGaming experts partnered with online psychic chat provider Psychic World to shed light on Blake and Ryan's potentially rocky relationship and revealed which other celebrities may face uncertainty in 2025…
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Virgo - Scorpio
Blake and Ryan have hit the headlines in recent months amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni over It Ends With Us. The Deadpool actor will naturally want to take charge in this kind of situation, according to astrologers.
"As a Scorpio, Ryan's powerful emotions could overwhelm Blake's more reserved Virgo nature if communication isn't clear. Whilst Blake's Virgo need for order may clash with Ryan's Scorpio desire to take charge, potentially leading to power struggles," they said.
However, this does not necessarily spell disaster for the couple, who got married in 2012 and share four children: daughters James, Betty and Inez, and son Olin. Astrologers pointed out their "deeply fulfilling relationship" which could see them have long-term success.
"Despite these challenges, this couple has serious staying power. With Virgo’s steady devotion and Scorpio’s fierce loyalty, their bond can continue to thrive especially if they maintain open communication and embrace their shared sense of humour.
"By balancing Virgo’s calm with Scorpio’s passion, they have the foundation for a deeply fulfilling relationship."
They are not the only Virgo-Scorpio couple; Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge, and Gordon and Tana Ramsay are also compatible pairs based on their star signs.
Justin and Hailey Bieber
Pisces - Sagittarius
Justin and Hailey Bieber have sparked rumours over a potential rift amid the 'Baby' singer's relationship memes, some branded "disrespectful."
According to astrologists, the couple, who recently welcomed baby son Jack, would need to find a careful balance in their marriage to ensure both parties' needs are met
“As a Pisces, Justin would crave emotional closeness, while Hailey’s Sagittarius values independence and freedom. This can lead to feelings of insecurity if Justin feels neglected or if Hailey feels stifled," they revealed.
They described Justin's nature as typically more "subtle and sensitive", while Sagittarius Hailey could be "blunt and direct", which could cause "friction."
Pointing out the perfect compromise, they said: "If they can embrace their differences and support each other’s growth, they can create a relationship that’s both passionate and enduring."
Keith Richards and Patti Hansen's 41-year marriage is proof this pairing can be long-lasting, while former couples Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn and Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have not been as successful.
Tom Holland and Zendaya
Gemini - Virgo
Gemini Tom Holland and Virgo Zendaya confirmed their engagement in January 2025, but they may have very different approaches to their wedding planning.
"Tom Holland and Zendaya have a relationship dynamic that blends Gemini's playful charm with Virgo's grounded practicality. While these signs can seem quite different, they can actually complement each other well if they embrace their strengths.
“As a Virgo, Zendaya’s practical nature may clash with Tom’s Gemini, who tends to be more carefree and unpredictable. Virgo tends to plan for the long term, while Gemini prefers to go with the flow. Therefore, it is key for this couple to find a middle ground.
“If they focus on clear communication and respect each other’s strengths, they could build a strong partnership. Zendaya’s nurturing nature could offer Tom the grounding he sometimes needs, while his fun-loving attitude could prevent her from becoming overly serious," they said.
Here's to hoping they follow in Virgo Salma Hayek and Gemini Francois-Henri Pinault's footsteps with an enduring love story.
Beyonce and Jay-Z
Virgo - Sagittarius
Another couple struggling with legal battles is Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who got married in 2008 and welcomed three children, Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi. Could this put a strain on their relationship?
Looking at their star signs, Psychic World explained: "Beyonce’s Virgo values routine and structure, while Jay Z’s Sagittarius thrives on freedom and exploration. This can cause friction if Beyonce sees Jay Z as unreliable or if the music mogul feels restricted by Queen B’s need for order.
“Beyonce’s Virgo is more reserved and thoughtful in expressing emotions, whilst Jay-Z, as a Sagittarius, can be more blunt and carefree, which may lead to misunderstandings."
As with all pairings, it isn't all bad news! "Compromise and clear communication will be key to ensuring they continue to thrive as a power couple," they said.