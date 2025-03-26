Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' face 'power struggles' in marriage

Virgo - Scorpio

Blake and Ryan have hit the headlines in recent months amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni over It Ends With Us. The Deadpool actor will naturally want to take charge in this kind of situation, according to astrologers.

"As a Scorpio, Ryan's powerful emotions could overwhelm Blake's more reserved Virgo nature if communication isn't clear. Whilst Blake's Virgo need for order may clash with Ryan's Scorpio desire to take charge, potentially leading to power struggles," they said.

However, this does not necessarily spell disaster for the couple, who got married in 2012 and share four children: daughters James, Betty and Inez, and son Olin. Astrologers pointed out their "deeply fulfilling relationship" which could see them have long-term success.

"Despite these challenges, this couple has serious staying power. With Virgo’s steady devotion and Scorpio’s fierce loyalty, their bond can continue to thrive especially if they maintain open communication and embrace their shared sense of humour.

"By balancing Virgo’s calm with Scorpio’s passion, they have the foundation for a deeply fulfilling relationship."

They are not the only Virgo-Scorpio couple; Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge, and Gordon and Tana Ramsay are also compatible pairs based on their star signs.