Best TV shows to binge-watch over the Easter holidays

There's nothing better than kicking back and relaxing during the Easter holidays. As you embark on a well-deserved break, why not crack open a chocolate egg, make a cuppa and cuddle up on the sofa with a TV treat?

From Western sagas to edge-of-your-seat crime dramas and sci-fi thrills, Netflix, Disney+ and more streamers are rolling out new releases for April, so mark your calendars!

© Anna Kooris/Netflix Â© 2025 Ransom Canyon - Netflix Virgin River meets Yellowstone in Ransom Canyon – a new 10-part series charting the lives of three ranching families in the Texas Hill Country. Based on Jodi Thomas' bestselling romance novels, the contemporary Western saga is helmed by Minka Kelly, Josh Duhamel, Lizzy Greene and Jack Schumacher. Available from April 17

© Photo: Disney+ Andor - Disney+ Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor. According to the actor, "This second part will follow Cassian over the period of four years as he grows into the hero we see make the ultimate sacrifice in Rogue One." With war on the horizon, Cassian will continue to aid the Rebel Alliance in a fight against the Galactic Empire. Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk and Forest Whitaker are among the cast.

© ITV Fake - ITV Billed as a "romance-scam thriller," Fake is coming to ITV1 and ITVX. The series, which originally premiered on Paramount+ in Australia, follows Birdie Bell (Asher Keddie) – a magazine features writer who finds love with rancher Joe (David Wenham). After meeting her new beau on a dating app, Birdie can't believe her luck, but as their relationship intensifies, she begins to wonder if Joe is really who he says he is. Available from April 20

© HBO/Warner Media The Last of Us - HBO and Sky Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return in season two of The Last of Us. The second instalment – which has already received glowing reviews – picks up with Ellie and Joel five years after the events of season one. According to the synopsis, "Joel and Ellie's collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind." Gabriel Luna, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced and Catherine O'Hara also star. Available to stream from April 13

© Matt Squire/Disney+ The Stolen Girl - Disney+ A five-part psychological drama, The Stolen Girl is adapted from Alex Dahl's novel, Playdate. Boasting a stellar cast, the show follows parents Elisa (Denise Gough) and Fred (Jim Sturgess), whose mundane existence spirals when their daughter Lucia is suddenly kidnapped by Rebecca Walsh (Holliday Grainger), the mother of her classmate. As a cat-and-mouse chase ensues across Europe, Elisa begins to realise that Rebecca didn't want any child; she wanted Lucia – and she took her for a very specific reason. Available from April 16