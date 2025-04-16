Tom Hardy's 'best' drama just landed on Netflix – and viewers say it's a 'true masterpiece'

Tom Hardy fans, it's time to get your popcorn out as one of the actor's "best" films has just landed on Netflix.

2011's sports drama Warrior sees Tom play ex-marine Tommy Riordan Conlon, who, upon returning home, is trained by his father to compete in a mixed martial arts tournament. But when his estranged brother fights his way into the ring, there's more at stake than the $5 million prize money.

Intrigued? Find out all you need to know about the film below, including what viewers and critics think.

© WireImage A fan-favourite Tom Hardy film has arrived on Netflix

What is Warrior about?

The film follows ex-marine Tommy, who after returning home to Pittsburgh, convinces his father, Paddy (Nick Nolte), a recovering alcoholic and former wrestling coach, to train him up for the world's biggest mixed martial arts tournament.

But when his estranged brother Brendan (Joel Edgerton), an ex-fighter turned physics teacher, decides to enter the tournament, the pair must go head-to-head in the ring.

© THA/Shutterstock Tom stars as Tommy, alongside Joel Edgerton as Brendan

What has the response from viewers and critics been?

The film, which was directed by Gavin O'Connor, received mainly positive reviews.

Critics praised the cast's performances, with Nick Nolte receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Paddy Conlon.

It's also a fan-favourite among Tom Hardy fans, with one person hailing it as one of the actor's "best films" on social media. "Warrior is one of Tom Hardy's best films. I highly recommend it," they wrote on X.

Another viewer penned: "Warrior is one of the top 10 movies of the past 15 years and it flies totally under the radar. This was a true masterpiece of a movie and performance from Tom Hardy and Nick Nolte."

Who stars in Warrior?

Tom Hardy leads the cast as Tommy, alongside Joel Edgerton as Brendan Conlon and Nick Nolte as Paddy Conlon.

© Getty Images The film received positive reviews and has been praised by viewers

Jennifer Morrison also stars as Brendan's wife, Tess, alongside Frank Grillo as Frank Campana and Kevin Dunn as Principal Joe Zito.

Warrior is available to stream on Netflix.