Netflix's chilling new true crime hit that’s taken Adolescence off the top spot

Netflix has a new true crime hit — and it's already knocked Adolescence off the top of the charts.

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer landed on the platform in March and quickly climbed to the number one spot. The three-part documentary series examines the unsolved murders of at least 11 women whose remains were discovered along Gilgo Beach in New York.

The case, which spans almost two decades, remains one of the most disturbing true crime stories in recent US history.

What is Gone Girls about?

The documentary focuses on the years-long investigation into the disappearance and murder of several women, many of whom were sex workers.

The case gained national attention in 2010 when the remains of Shannan Gilbert were discovered. Her case eventually led to the wider investigation at Gilgo Beach.

Family members and law enforcement officers appear in the series to reflect on how the case was handled — and what was missed.

Viewers react to the docuseries

Audience reaction has been immediate and emotional. Viewers have shared their thoughts online, calling the series “heartbreaking” and “difficult to watch”.

One person wrote on X: “Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer on Netflix is just heartbreaking. Sex workers are treated so horribly already, but it’s sad how it reflects even in death and danger.”

Another added: “This is one of the most devastating documentaries I’ve seen in a long time. These women were ignored for too long.”

Some users were particularly critical of the way authorities handled the early stages of the investigation. One post read: “People, especially police, need to understand sex workers are human. Investigate the first murders properly and you can prevent more.”

Why it’s resonating with viewers

The success of Gone Girls reflects a wider trend in true crime storytelling. There’s a growing interest in stories that focus on the victims rather than just the killer.

As a genre, true crime is often criticised for glamorising violence. But Gone Girls appears to offer something different — a more respectful and human approach to a disturbing story.

The raw testimonies from family members and the minimal use of dramatic music and reenactments has led some viewers to describe the show as “quietly powerful”.

It’s overtaken Adolescence

The documentary’s success means it has now overtaken Adolescence, Netflix’s recent breakout hit, at the top of the streaming charts.

Adolescence, a psychological drama about a schoolboy accused of murder, has racked up over 114 million hours viewed since its release in March. It became one of Netflix’s most-watched English-language shows of all time.

But Gone Girls has proved just how strong interest in true crime remains — especially when the story is told with care and depth.

Should you watch it?

If you're a fan of true crime but want something more considered than sensational, Gone Girls is worth a watch.

It’s not an easy series — there are graphic details and tough interviews — but it’s one of the more thoughtful documentaries Netflix has released in recent months.

The show raises questions about how sex workers are treated by society and the justice system, and how many cases might never have been solved had it not been for public pressure.

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer is available to stream now on Netflix.