Havoc star Tom Hardy's actress ex-wife who inspired three of his tattoos

You can't get much more of a household name when it comes to British actors than Tom Hardy. The Venom star is back on screen again in Guy Ritchie's new crime drama MobLand, which has already had fans glued to their screens. Now, he's already back in Netflix's new action thriller Havoc, which is out at the end of this month. See the trailer here...

WATCH: Tom Hardy in the trailer for Netflix’s new action thriller Havoc

Though he's famous for keeping things private, including his current marriage to actress Charlotte Riley and his relationship with his kids, he has occasionally opened up about his personal life.

However, he hasn't often spoken about his first marriage to Sarah Ward, which lasted for five years. Scroll down to learn more…

When did Tom Hardy and Sarah Ward get married?

At just 22 years old, Tom married Sarah Ward. Little is known about her, other than the fact that she is an actress and producer.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Tom Hardy and Sarah Ward at the premiere of Star Trek: Nemesis in 2002

Though he hasn't spoken openly about the marriage, he has frequently opened up about his struggles with addiction and substance abuse at the time.

Tom and Sarah divorced in 2004. At the time, there were many rumours about what the cause of their separation may have been, but neither confirmed any speculative reasons.

Tom Hardy's tattoos dedicated to Sarah

The MobLand star has over thirty tattoos, but there are three that fans believe may be dedicated to Sarah.

© Ken McKay/Shutterstock Tom Hardy now has over 30 tattoos

On his left bicep, the 47-year-old has a dragon tattoo that is believed to symbolise Sarah, who was born in the year of the dragon in the Chinese zodiac.

Tom also has a tattoo on the side of his stomach reading, "Till I die SW", featuring his ex-wife's initials, and a tattoo on his right bicep that is simply of the letter "W".

Tom's second marriage to actress Charlotte Riley

The Venom star has also honoured his second wife, Charlotte, with a tattoo of her name on his shoulder.

© Getty Tom Hardy and his second wife Charlotte Riley

Tom and Charlotte married in 2014, later having two children: one born in 2015 and another in 2019. The pair have kept any names and photos of their kids completely private. However, it has been reported in the past that the family moved away from London in 2018.

The MobLand actor is also the father to Louis, 18, from his previous relationship with assistant director Rachael Speed.