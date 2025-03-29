Antiques Roadshow guest ‘speechless’ at five-figure brooch valuation

An Antiques Roadshow guest was left almost lost for words after jewellery expert Joanna Hardy revealed an impressive five-figure valuation for a family heirloom.

Filmed at Castle Howard in York, the BBC daytime show featured a stunning diamond brooch that immediately captured the expert's attention.

Joanna, a seasoned jewellery expert, couldn't hide her enthusiasm as soon as she laid eyes on the remarkable piece.

WATCH: An Exquisite diamond brooch appraised on the Antiques Roadshow

Brooch transports expert back in time

Joanna told the surprised guest: "It’s not often I wish people could read my mind, but when you showed this to me, I wished you could see exactly what I was picturing."

The guest chuckled in response, eager to hear Joanna’s thoughts.

Joanna elaborated: "This jewel instantly transported me back to around 1820. I imagined a grand ball here at Castle Howard, with candles and diamonds glittering everywhere."

She went on to explain that the brooch originally would have been part of an extravagant jewellery set, including earrings and a "devant de corsage", or decorative piece for the front of a dress.

Joanna described the original ensemble as "stunning" and emphasised the brooch's timeless elegance and quality craftsmanship.

Mystery brooch arrived by recorded delivery

When Joanna asked the owner how she came to own such a valuable jewel, the guest revealed it had arrived unexpectedly through the post.

Joanna was visibly taken aback, saying incredulously: "Through the post?"

"Recorded delivery, I’ll give it that," the guest replied humorously.

She then explained further: "My father sent it to me one Christmas. It was a complete surprise; I had no idea it existed."

The guest said her father had enclosed a note suggesting she could even have it redesigned if she wished.

Joanna was visibly shocked by this suggestion, clearly recognising the historical significance and beauty of the jewel.

Family heirloom kept hidden for generations

The guest continued by revealing the brooch had belonged to her great-grandmother, passed down through the family but kept safely hidden for decades.

She added: "My father wanted it to be worn and appreciated, rather than tucked away."

Joanna closely examined the piece, marvelling at its craftsmanship and quality: "The back of this jewel is faultless. The stones are beautifully arranged, not too structured, giving it wonderful character."

Huge five-figure valuation revealed

Joanna's expert eye identified the main cushion-shaped diamond as more than three-and-a-half carats, surrounded by smaller stones in a unique setting.

Summing up, Joanna delivered the news everyone had been waiting for: "Even though it's no longer part of the complete original set, this jewel alone is stunning. At auction, it would fetch between £30,000 and £40,000."

Gasps echoed from the watching crowd, and the stunned owner took a moment before responding.

Laughing in disbelief, she finally said: "That's wonderful—I'm rarely speechless!"

Joanna playfully suggested the delighted guest put on the brooch and enjoy "a little dance" around Castle Howard's grand hall to celebrate its rediscovery.

Expert advice on handling valuable antiques

While surprises like this make for captivating TV moments, this case highlights important advice for those who discover valuable family heirlooms.

Sending valuable antiques by post, even recorded delivery, can pose significant risks. If you believe an heirloom might be valuable, consider seeking an initial appraisal or specialist advice first.

Professional assessments can help avoid potential damage, loss, or mishandling of precious items with historical significance, as well as financial value.

Antiques Roadshow continues to delight viewers

BBC's Antiques Roadshow regularly delivers emotional and exciting revelations, showcasing hidden treasures and personal histories.

The show continues to educate and entertain millions, reminding us all to carefully cherish and protect family heirlooms for generations to come.

Antiques Roadshow airs on BBC One, and episodes can also be streamed on BBC iPlayer.