Fans are raving about the 'best movie of the year' with 98% Rotten Tomatoes score

Ryan Coogler's new movie Sinners might have just been released, but it's already been a huge hit with critics and viewers alike. This American south gothic horror movie, which stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles as gangster twins Smoke and Stack, follows the brothers in 1932 Mississippi as they return home and decide to open a juke joint, only to accidentally attract a vampire to their door.

The movie, which has already been described as a part-musical, has been widely praised on social media, with one person posting: "#Sinners is the best movie of the year. "A folk horror, western, southern gothic, Blaxploitation thriller, quasi-musical and, oh, vampire movie exploring deeply rooted bloody truths while devilishly entertaining from start to end. Michael B. Jordan is sensational. Coogler's best."

Another person wrote: "Ryan Coogler has solidified his place as one of the greats (more than he already has) with #Sinners. As good as you think it’s going to be, it’s better. Scary, SEXY, and social commentary with a hell of a bite. See it in theaters or miss one of the best films of the year," while a third added: "#Sinners first movie of the year I want to walk out, buy a ticket and be seated again."

Jack O'Connell stars in Sinners

Calling it an "instant classic," another person wrote: "#Sinners is an instant classic. A film filled to the brim with amazing performances, gorgeous cinematography and incredible music. An immersive experience that had me in awe. Talented ensemble cast with a ton of depth. It’s sexy, gory and fierce. One of the best of the year!"

Who is in the cast?

Alongside Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, the film also stars True Grit actress Hailee Steinfeld, Skins star Jack O'Connell, and End of the F****** World actress Wunmi Mosaku.

Michael B. Jordan plays two characters, Smoke and Stack

Jack, who plays an Irish vampire called Remmick who is attracted to the juke joint's music, opened up about his role, where he performs several songs and an Irish jig, revealing that he actually had Irish dancing lessons as a child.

The vampire gothic has been a huge hit

He told Rolling Stone: "I don’t think anyone knew. There’s probably three people in my adult life who know that about me.

"So for there to be this particular role, all singing, all dancing, in an area of Irish culture that I particularly love, was amazing. And for there to be a Hollywood director interested in making a film that features that? You can imagine my surprise."