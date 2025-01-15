The Traitors fans spot secret relationship after 'compelling evidence' - here's why it isn't true

Fans of The Traitors think they've spotted a secret connection between contestants Alexander and Charlotte after picking up on "compelling evidence".

Eagle-eyed viewers have suggested that Alexander, a 38-year-old former British diplomat from London, and Charlotte, a 33-year-old business director from London, might be in a relationship. Sadly, we've got pretty good reason to believe that this isn't true.

Taking to social media to share their theories, one fan penned: "#TheTraitors theory... Charlotte & Alexander are a couple? His 'I don't think we know each other' and her vibe with him in the castle. Anyone else with me?"

Meanwhile, another fan over on TikTok questioned whether Charlotte and Alexander's similar ages and shared hometown could be more than just a coincidence. Questioning the motive for Charlotte faking a Welsh accent, which she says is to appear more trustworthy to her fellow players, the viewer said in a video: "I don't think you would pretend to be Welsh on a show like The Traitors unless there was another reason. A good reason would be you're trying to disassociate your accent from someone else in the group and I would say that Charlotte and Alexander have the most similar accents. They are both from London. They're a similar age. This is circumstantial evidence that I think is compelling."

© BBC Fans think Alexander and Charlotte might know each other

The fan went on to say that her suspicions grew in episode four, which saw the return of Alexander, Fozia and Jack, who chose to depart the train heading to Scotland in episode one. The trio were suspended in cages in a forest, with the other players tasked with using coins to lower them. "When [Alexander] was in his cage, he said something which was a bit weird," recalled the fan. "Charlotte was putting money in his pot and he said something along the lines of, 'Oh hello, I don't know you,' and I thought that's a bit weird because you don't know any of these people!"

© BBC / Studio Lambert Charlotte is putting on a Welsh accent

While we'd love to see a secret relationship uncovered on the show, Charlotte and Alexander are not a couple.

In fact, Charlotte is married, having tied the knot with her longtime partner, also named Alexander, back in 2022. The TV contestant celebrated her two-year wedding anniversary in September last year by posting a series of sweet snaps of her and her other half on social media. "Two years. (we've aged)," she penned in the caption.

However, just because Alexander and Charlotte aren't in a relationship, it doesn't mean they don't know each other. One viewer suggested that the pair could be siblings, writing: "The very few interactions between Charlotte and Alexander seemed a bit strange and staged to me, and the fact to show them in the final edit a bit random. Plus Charlotte's eyes when she looks at him! She looks elated! Could be siblings."

A second fan added their voice to the discussion, penning: "Am I reading too much into it, or did anyone else think Alexander and Charlotte might know each other already?"

© BBC / Studio Lambert Alexander entered the castle in episode four

So, do Alexander and Charlotte already know each other? We'll just have to tune into the new episodes to find out!

The Traitors airs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.