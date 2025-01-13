The Traitors fans think they've uncovered an 'iconic' performance from Linda's opera days

The Traitors fans think they've uncovered video footage from Linda's days as an opera singer – and it's amazing.

One TikTok user shared a clip from a 1982 performance of Giuseppe Verdi's Rigoletto in London and the female vocalist looks a lot like a younger version of Linda.

@alice_wt #thetraitors is this our queeen????? Big big thank you to the ultimate hero who found this @rachel ★彡 ♬ original sound - Alice

The 70-year-old retired opera singer from Hertfordshire has quickly become a favourite amongst viewers of the show after being selected as a Traitor in the first episode.

In the unearthed video posted to TikTok, a blonde-haired singer walks across the stage while belting out a track from the Italian libretto. It's quite likely that the singer is in fact Linda as Linda Rands is credited as a vocalist on the official Rigoletto soundtrack, according to Discogs.com.

© BBC / Studio Lambert Linda is a fan-favourite among viewers

In the comments section, fans praised Linda's impressive singing skills. One person penned: "Omg Linda is so iconic!!!!" while another shared their excitement, adding: "Yesss! I've been wanting to see clips of her singing!"

A third fan wrote: "Queen Linda."

While The Traitors viewers have been loving watching Linda's antics on the show, some are a little concerned that her days in the competition are numbered following the latest episode.

Warning! Spoilers ahead.

© BBC Linda is a retired opera singer

In Friday night's instalment, Linda and fellow Traitor Minah were tasked with a secret mission: to take the quill from the library and write the names of four Faithfuls on a painting hanging up in the bar – all without being caught by the Faithfuls.

But when Linda wrote Fozia's name on the picture, fans noticed that she penned the name in the same, unique style as when she cast her vote at the roundtable earlier in the episode.

© BBC Linda was tasked with writing four names on a painting

One person wrote on social media: "If the names on the painting stay there and they see Fozia's name then they'll know Linda is a Traitor because the 'z' is in the same handwriting as the blackboard on the roundtable."

Fans will have to tune into the next episode, which airs on Wednesday night, to find out if Linda got away with it.

On why she decided to sign up for the show, the retired performer told the BBC: "I watched the two series, and I thought, do you know what? I think I could do that. And it was in a mad moment that I looked it up on the internet and saw there was a form to apply, and I thought, I'm just going to apply, let's just see, never knowing that it would go this far. So yes, I love the show. I'm absolutely into it. I love the psychological game. I like the whole idea of fooling people."

© BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge Are you enjoying the new series?

When asked how she would use the prize money if she wins the game, Linda said she would pay off her sister's mortgage before treating her family to a lavish weekend away.

"I'd like to do something similar to how I celebrated my 70th birthday – I took my family to a mansion house for a weekend and we had a private chef and it was really fabulous," said Linda. "So, I'd like to do something else like that and then after that I'd take all my friends on a really great holiday."

The Traitors airs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.