The Feud viewers make same complaint about 'annoying' aspect of new Channel 5 thriller

Channel 5's latest thriller, The Feud, has had audiences glued to their screens over the past week, and while viewers are gripped by the compelling plot, some have pointed out an "annoying" aspect of the series.

Jill Halfpenny (The Cuckoo, The Long Shadow) and Rupert Penry-Jones (Spooks, Our House) lead the six-parter as Emma and John Barnett, who, along with their daughter Beth (Megan Trower), live in a seemingly idyllic neighbourhood, Shelbury Drive. But when they share their plans to add a kitchen extension to their home, close friendships with their neighbours prove to be less harmonious than they seem, and as objections are raised, life-threatening secrets come to the surface.

While viewers have been full of praise for the show, some have complained about the "loud" background music that runs through the episodes.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Watching #TheFeud @channel5_tv, such a shame the background music is much too loud and that noisy piano on it is so annoying," while another agreed, penning: "I really like #TheFeud, great cast. Shame the background music is so loud, though."

© Simon Rogers / Channel 5 Television / Lonesome Pine Jill Halfpenny stars as Emma Barnett in The Feud

A third viewer added their voice to the discussion, writing: "Loving @channel5_tv's #TheFeud but the music is irritating. It's supposed to be a thriller - but the 'plonky piano' background makes it seem like a comedy - very discombobulating," while a fourth asked: "What's with the constant music?"

Not all viewers were distracted by the soundtrack, however, with many hooked on the unsettling story. One person wrote on X: "Got to say loving this... and there are so many twists," while another praised the cast, adding: "My goodness, what a great cast! Really enjoyed it. Such a nice change from detective and police dramas."

The Feud plot - all you need to know

The Feud follows Emma and John Barnett, who along with their daughter Beth, live an idyllic life on Shelbury Drive. They're close friends with their neighbours, Sonia and Alan, played by Amy Nuttall (Downton Abbey, Mr Bates vs The Post Office) and Ray Fearon (Fleabag, Barbie), and are fond of older couple on the street, Derek and Barbara, played by James Fleet (Unforgotten, Bridgerton) and Tessa Peake-Jones (Grantchester, Unforgotten).

© Channel 5 The final episode airs on Wednesday night

But when Emma and John decide to add a kitchen extension to their house, friendships are tested.

The synopsis continues: "As objections to Emma's plans are raised, life-threatening secrets start rising to the surface. Laced with menace, The Feud reveals how Emma’s aspirational dream turns sharply into obsession, paranoia, and fear."

© Lonesome Pine Productions / © Channel 5 Broadcasting Limited James Fleet and Tessa Peake-Jones play neighbours Derek and Barbara

What has the cast said, and is it based on a true story?

Leading star Jill described the series as a "tense thriller" that "we can all relate to".

"No one is being honest about what they're doing or how they're feeling, which makes for exciting television," she told Channel 5. "Even my character Emma, who feels she's deeply honest, still lies.

© Simon Rogers / Lonesome Pine Productions / Channel 5 The story is based on the experiences of writer Aschlin Ditta and director Andy de Emmony

"It's a scenario we can all relate to, most people have WhatsApp groups, and most people have experienced neighbours having work done to their house. But, where The Feud takes us is the stuff of nightmares," she added.

Meanwhile, Rupert, who plays John, revealed that the story is partly inspired by the writer and director's own experiences.

"Some of the experiences of Aschlin [Ditta] and Andy [de Emmony], the writer and director, are almost directly in the script, like battles with builders, battles with neighbours over extensions, and people no longer speaking to one another," explained the actor.

© Simon Rogers / Channel 5 Television / Lonesome Pine Viewers have been gripped by the compelling plot

He continued: "Where I live, neighbours have turned up at their neighbour's house to complain about a fence being moved ten inches, leading to big face-offs. There have even been stories in the news about people committing murder over fences being moved. A lot of people will relate to what happens."

WATCH: The trailer for The Feud

The Feud is available to watch on 5. Episode six airs on Wednesday, 23 April at 9pm on 5.