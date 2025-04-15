The Feud viewers all saying same thing about new thriller with Downton Abbey star

5's new thriller The Feud premiered on Monday night and viewers have flocked to social media to give their verdict on the opening episode.

The six-part series stars Jill Halfpenny (The Cuckoo, The Long Shadow) and Rupert Penry-Jones (Spooks, Our House) as Emma and John Barnett, who, along with their daughter Beth (Megan Trower), live in the seemingly idyllic cul-de-sac, Shelbury Drive. But when they decide to add a kitchen extension to their house, close friendships with their neighbours prove to be less harmonious than they seem, and as objections are raised, life-threatening secrets start to emerge.

© Simon Rogers / Channel 5 Television / Lonesome Pine The series follows a couple whose dream life turns into one of 'obsession, paranoia, and fear'

The season premiere went down a storm with viewers, who praised the "brilliant" and compelling story. One person wrote on X: "I rather enjoyed the first episode. Good cast of dodgy characters and a brisk pace. The flash-forward opener was a great hook. #thefeud," while another added: "Excellent first episode. Lots of intrigue! #thefeud."

© Simon Rogers / Channel 5 Television / Lonesome Pine Jill Halfpenny stars as Emma in The Feud

A third viewer remarked: "Oof!…#TheFeud right up my street! I thought I was going to like Jill Halfpenny's character but I don't. Great cast. This is gonna be a goody," while a fourth agreed, adding: "After watching the first episode of #TheFeud I can say 'This is right up my street'."

Another viewer hailed the series as one of the "best" dramas they've seen recently, writing: "It's brilliant, isn't it? Best one of these dramas for a while, lots of familiar faces."

What is The Feud about?

The series follows Emma and John Barnett, who live in the idyllic Shelbury Drive with their daughter. They're close friends with neighbours Sonia and Alan, and despite their foibles, are also fond of older couple, Derek and Barbara.

© Channel 5 Viewers praised the opening episode

The synopsis continues: "However, when Emma and John decide to add a kitchen extension to their house, these friendships prove to be not quite as harmonious as they seem. As objections to Emma's plans are raised, life-threatening secrets start rising to the surface. Laced with menace, The Feud reveals how Emma’s aspirational dream turns sharply into obsession, paranoia, and fear."

Meet the cast of The Feud

Jill Halfpenny and Rupert Penry-Jones lead a star-studded cast as Emma and John, alongside Megan Trower as their daughter, Beth. They're joined by Amy Nuttall (Downton Abbey, Mr Bates vs The Post Office) and Ray Fearon (Fleabag, Barbie) as Sonia and Alan, as well as James Fleet (Bridgerton, Vicar of Dibley) and Tessa Peake-Jones (Grantchester, Only Fools and Horses) as Derek and Barbara.

© Lonesome Pine Productions / © Channel 5 Broadcasting Limited James Fleet and Tessa Peake-Jones play Derek and Barbara in the drama

Other cast members include Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (Derry Girls, Screw) as scorned police officer PC Gallagher, Larry Lamb (The Inheritance, Gavin and Stacey) as Emma's wheeler-dealer father Terry, Alex Macqueen (The Inbetweeners, The Thick of It) as oddball neighbour Nick, and Chris Gascoyne (Coronation Street, New Street Law) as intimidating builder Lee.

© Simon Rogers / Lonesome Pine Productions / Channel 5 Amy Nuttall stars as neighbour Sonia

Rounding out the cast are Judith Alexander (The Crown, Coronation Street), Joel Beckett (The Office, EastEnders), and newcomers Luke Hammond and Joel Kai Ali.

The Feud continues on 5 on Tuesday, 15 April at 9pm.