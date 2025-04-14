The Feud star Amy Nuttall's life off-screen including famous husband's 'cheating' scandal

In December 2022, it was reported that Amy and Andrew had split. Their relationship made headlines again just months later when it was alleged that Andrew had fallen for his Better co-star, Leila Farzad, and left his marriage to Amy after 11 years.

It was later reported that the pair had reconciled, with Amy taking her husband back on the condition that he follow seven non-negotiable relationship rules, including weekly date nights and full access to each other's phones.

At the time, the MailOnline reported that the pair would adopt the 777 approach, including one date every seven days, one night away from home every seven weeks and one holiday together every seven months.

But in August 2023, it was reported that the couple had split for a second time. However, in March last year, The Times stated that Amy was still married to Andrew in an interview with the Downton Abbey star. The publication wrote that the pair were living together in Buckinghamshire with their two young children.

Amy referenced her tough couple of years in an Instagram post from October, in which she marked one year since the passing of her late mum Elaine, who died after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

"I love and miss you mum," Amy captioned a series of throwback snaps of her mum. "I remember turning 40 and you said I was entering my 'happiest years'. Little did we know eh."