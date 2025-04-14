Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Feud star Amy Nuttall's life off-screen including famous husband's 'cheating' scandal
Subscribe
The Feud star Amy Nuttall's life off-screen including famous husband's 'cheating' scandal
close-up of red=haired women in pub with glass of red wine© Simon Rogers / Lonesome Pine Productions / Channel 5

The Feud star Amy Nuttall's life off-screen including famous husband's 'cheating' scandal

The Downton Abbey star married actor Andrew Buchan in 2012

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Amy Nuttall is starring alongside Jill Halfpenny, Rupert Penry-Jones and Larry Lamb in Channel 5's new six-part thriller, The Feud.

The series follows couple Emma and John Barnett, whose seemingly idyllic life on Shelbury Drive spirals out of control after they decide to add a kitchen extension to their house. As objections to their plans are raised from neighbours, unexpected skeletons and life-threatening secrets begin to emerge.

Amy, who plays Emma and John's neighbour Sonia, is a familiar face on our screens thanks to her roles in Downton Abbey and Emmerdale. But how much do you know about her life off-screen? Keep reading to find out more...

actress on yellow carpet in red dress © Getty Images

Amy's career

Amy's acting career began on the ITV soap Emmerdale, in which she played Chloe Atkinson for five years from 2000. 

She's also known for playing housemaid Ethel Parks in Downton Abbey, as well as for her roles in Liar, All Creatures Great and Small, and New Tricks

More recently, she played Lisa Castleton in ITV's hit drama series, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, and Jane Butterfield in the 2024 comedy horror film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Andrew Buchan and Amy Nuttall Arqiva British Academy Television Awards, arrivals, Royal Festival Hall, London, Britain - 12 May 2013© Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

Amy's home life

When she's not busy filming her next major TV or film project, Amy lives in Buckinghamshire with her husband and two children. 

Speaking to The Times in 2024 for their Fame & Fortune column, Amy revealed: "I'm the joint owner of our comfortable family home in Buckinghamshire. We owned a smaller house before."

When asked to share her financial priority, Amy said: "My children. We're a way off secondary school yet, though, so we'll see what happens."

Man in suit sitting at desk in office© Samuel Dore/Mammoth Screen/ITV

Amy's famous husband, Andrew Buchan

Amy, 42, made her long-term relationship with fellow actor Andrew Buchan official in 2012. The pair, who reportedly first began dating in 2007, share two children together, a daughter and a son. 

Andrew, 46, is a familiar face on our screens thanks to his roles in Broadchurch, The Crown and Better. Most recently, he starred in the Netflix spy thriller Black Doves alongside Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw.

couple posing on red carpet © Getty Images

Amy and Andrew's turbulent relationship

In December 2022, it was reported that Amy and Andrew had split. Their relationship made headlines again just months later when it was alleged that Andrew had fallen for his Better co-star, Leila Farzad, and left his marriage to Amy after 11 years. 

It was later reported that the pair had reconciled, with Amy taking her husband back on the condition that he follow seven non-negotiable relationship rules, including weekly date nights and full access to each other's phones.

At the time, the MailOnline reported that the pair would adopt the 777 approach, including one date every seven days, one night away from home every seven weeks and one holiday together every seven months. 

But in August 2023, it was reported that the couple had split for a second time. However, in March last year, The Times stated that Amy was still married to Andrew in an interview with the Downton Abbey star. The publication wrote that the pair were living together in Buckinghamshire with their two young children. 

Amy referenced her tough couple of years in an Instagram post from October, in which she marked one year since the passing of her late mum Elaine, who died after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

"I love and miss you mum," Amy captioned a series of throwback snaps of her mum. "I remember turning 40 and you said I was entering my 'happiest years'. Little did we know eh."

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More