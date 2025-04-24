ITV drops first look at 5-part 'high-stakes' thriller with Happy Valley and The Day of the Jackal stars

ITV has shared a first look at its highly anticipated new spy thriller, Secret Service, which features a star-studded cast led by Gemma Arterton (Funny Woman, The Critic).

The five-part series, which is being filmed in Malta and London this spring, is set against the harbour and winding backstreets of Valletta and promises "high-stakes drama" and "political intrigue".

First look images, which were taken in Malta during the first few weeks of filming, show Gemma in the role of senior MI6 officer Kate Henderson.

Adapted from the novel by ITV News anchor Tom Bradby, the series explores the world of espionage against the backdrop of escalating tensions between the UK and Russia. Keep reading to find out more.

© ITV The five-parter is adapted from the novel by ITV News anchor Tom Bradby

What is Secret Service about?

Billed as "suspenseful, timely, and cinematic", the thriller follows senior MI6 officer Kate Henderson (Gemma Arterton) as a covert investigation uncovers evidence that a high-ranking UK politician may be working as a Russian asset.

© ITV The series follows senior MI6 officer Kate Henderson

The synopsis continues: "With trust shattered and her career on the line, Kate must navigate the shifting sands of political loyalty, international threat, and personal sacrifice."

On the surface, Kate leads an ordinary life as a civil servant married to Stuart (Rafe Spall) with two teenage children. However, her true role is heading up the Russia Desk at the Secret Intelligence Service.

Amid the alarming new evidence and a brutal murder, Kate's team is thrust into the spotlight. Now, she must "navigate the dangerous world of espionage while trying to hold her family together and protect her reputation."

© ITV The series arrives on ITV in 2026

Oscar-winner James Marsh (Man on Wire, The Theory of Everything) is at the helm as director, while Potboiler Productions produces the series.

Meanwhile, Gail Egan (Funny Woman, A Most Wanted Man, The Little Stranger) and Andrea Calderwood (The Buccaneers, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind) take on executive producer duties.

Who stars in Secret Service?

Gemma Arterton leads the cast as Kate Henderson, while Trying star Rafe Spall plays her husband, Stuart.

Other cast members include Happy Valley's Mark Stanley, The Crown's Khalid Abdalla, Doctor Who's Alex Kingston, Endeavour's Roger Allam and Bodies star Amaka Okafor.

© ITV Gemma Arterton leads the cast as Kate Henderson

Aoife Hinds, Avi Nash, and Alma Prelec round out the main cast.

Is there a release date yet?

While an exact release date has yet to be announced, Secret Service will premiere on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player in 2026.