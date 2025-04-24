Amanda Abbington and Martin Freeman's actor son to star in major TV show

Amanda Abbington and Martin Freeman's son Joe is following in his parents' footsteps into the world of acting. The 19-year-old landed a starring role in the upcoming eight-part thriller, The Institute, which is an adaptation of Stephen King's 2019 novel of the same name.

Speaking about her son's exciting project, Amanda said in a recent interview: "He's just done a massive Stephen King show called The Institute, which comes out next year.

"He spent four months in Canada playing the lead in that. He got it all on his own, without anyone's help - there was no nepotism there, which was good. None at all," she told the Daily Mail.

What is The Institute about and who does Joe Freeman play?

Joe stars as 14-year-old genius Luke Ellis, who happens to be mildly telekinetic. After being kidnapped, Luke awakens in The Institute, a shadowy organisation filled with children who all got there the same way he did, and are all possessed with psychic ability.

© Wiktor Szymanowicz, Getty Joe Freeman is following in his parents' footsteps

A synopsis from Deadline continues: "In a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson has come looking to start a new life, but the peace and quiet won't last, as his story and Luke's are destined to collide."

Who stars in The Institute?

Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone, Westworld) stars as Tim Jamieson, an ex-police officer who is withdrawing from the world until Luke's story gives him something to believe in. Meanwhile, Mary-Louise Parker (The Gray House, The Client) plays Ms. Sigsby, the director of the Institute.

Ben Barnes also stars in the series

Simone Miller (Detention Adventure) and Jason Diaz (Vampire Academy) also star, alongside Fionn Laird (Under the Banner of Heaven), Hannah Galway (Under the Banner of Heaven), Julian Richings (Beau Is Afraid), Robert Joy (Julia), Viggo Hanvelt (Our Christmas Mural), Arlen So (Something Rotten), Birva Pandya (The Umbrella Academy), Dan Beirne (Ginny & Georgia), Martin Roach (Suits) and Jane Luk (Streams Flow From A River).

Production began in Nova Scotia towards the end of last year.

Amanda and Martin's children

As well as Joe, Amanda and Martin, who split in 2016, share a 16-year-old daughter named Grace.

© Getty The former couple announced their split in December 2016

While Grace largely keeps out of the spotlight, Joe kickstarted his acting career in 2023, when he was cast in a specially-adapted teen production of Everybody's Talking about Jamie in Tunbridge Wells.

© Getty Joe is set to star in an upcoming thriller

Opening up about his kids flying the nest, Martin previously told Radio Times: "Me and their mum [Amanda] don't live together, so there are times where they're inevitably going to not be with you, or when they say, 'Maybe not this weekend'."

He added: "It's hard not to feel hurt when they start doing things that don't involve you, even though you understand it and welcome it because it's totally natural".