Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood says he's 'shocked' by 'Amanda Abbington tape' - details

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood said he's "blown away" by the scandal surrounding Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington. The dancer appeared on Friday's edition of This Morning, where he revealed that he had seen "the Amanda tape".

Strictly has dominated headlines in recent weeks following allegations made against Giovanni and fellow dancer Graziano Di Prima, who have both been axed from the programme. While Giovanni has denied "any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour", Graziano said he "deeply regrets" the events that led to his departure, with a spokesperson confirming that he kicked his former celebrity dancer partner, Zara McDermott.

WATCH: : Craig Revel-Horwood ‘shocked’ and ‘blown away’ by Amanda Abbington rehearsal tape

Chatting with This Morning hosts Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson, Craig explained that like the other show judges, he was shocked when the allegations came to light.

"When the story erupted and came out in the press I was shocked along with all other judges," he said. "I couldn't quite believe it because we meet the pros and the celebs on occassion throughout the show but we're very separate."

© ITV Craig Revel Horwood said he was 'shocked' by the allegations

Commenting on the BBC's internal investigation into Amanda's allegations against Giovanni, Craig said: "I just want the investigation to be over so I can find out myself, the truth because I have nothing really to say. It's really hard to pass judgement or comment, on 'he said this, she said that'. It's really difficult.

"It has erupted," he continued. "And of course, I've watched the Amanda tape and all that sort of stuff and I was just blown away by the whole situation."

© BBC/Ray Burniston The BBC are investigating allegations made against Giovanni Pernice by Amanda Abbington

Chiming in, Craig Doyle asked: "So you were surprised and shocked?" to which the Strictly star responded: "Yeah, completely and utterly shocked by the whole situation."

When asked by Josie if the BBC was taking "the necessary steps" to investigate the allegations "properly", the 59-year-old said: "I really hope so for my sake and for the future of Strictly Come Dancing."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Giovanni has been axed from the show's line-up

The interview comes just days after Craig appeared on BBC Breakfast, where he welcomed the BBC's introduction of chaperones. A member of production staff will be present in all future rehearsals, with two new dedicated welfare producers on hand throughout the competition.

Craig said: "I think it's a good thing that the BBC are going to have people in there as well because there are mediators, we have chaperones in the theatre all the time, especially with children and younger people.

© Guy Levy Amanda abruptly left the 2023 competition after week 5

"I think it's a good thing to have a third eye on the whole situation," he added.

The results of the BBC's internal investigation are yet to be published.