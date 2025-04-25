TV fans 'hooked' and spending 'all day' binge-watching 'exceptional' new 6-part drama

TV fans can't get enough of the new drama, I, Jack Wright, with some viewers immediately hooked, while others spent "all day" binge-watching the series.

The six-part series, which comes from Unforgotten creator Chris Lang, is billed as a "propulsive, darkly comic and moving" drama with plenty of "twists and turns".

It focuses on the events that follow the death of successful businessman Jack Wright from an apparent suicide. He leaves behind him a final will that sends shock waves through his family as it's revealed that his third wife, Sally, and two sons, Gray and John, have been largely cut out of Jack's enormous fortune.

It's safe to say that the series has gone down a storm with viewers, with one person hailing the drama as "the best new drama" in a long time.

© UKTV/Des Willie I, Jack Wright comes from Unforgotten creator Chris Lang

They penned: "Wow! I, Jack Wright on @alibi_channel. Love it! Best new drama on my telly box for a long time. Can't wait for episode 2!!"

© UKTV/ Des Willie Nikki Amuka-Bird stars as Sally Wright

Other viewers also praised the "addictive" show, with one person writing: "I think I'll be binge watching this all day!" while another added: "Exceptional opening ep! Wow. Gemma Jones, John Simm, James Fleet, Nikki Amuka Bird. What a cast. I'm gripped. Going to binge the lot this week."

A third fan described the series as "Succession meets Knives Out", while another said they were "hooked already" following the show's release on Wednesday.

What is I, Jack Wright about? All to know about the plot

The series begins with the death of Jack Wright, who leaves his family in disarray when they learn of his suicide. But when the provisions of his will are revealed, his third wife, Sally, and two sons, Gray and John, are shocked to discover that they've largely missed out on Jack's large fortune.

© UK TV/Des Willie James Fleet as Bobby and Gemma Jones as Rose Wright in I, Jack Wright

The synopsis continues: "As DCI Morgan (Lloyd) and DC Jones (Kingsman) delve further into the case, they realise Jack's cause of death was in fact murder.

"Their sights turn to the Wright family, where the mother of all feuds is beginning. As each family member becomes more reckless and desperate in their bid to own a piece of Jack’s legacy, dark secrets and resentments are revealed with explosive consequences."

Who stars in I, Jack Wright?

Trevor Eve (Unforgotten) plays Wright family patriarch Jack, while Nikki Amuka-Bird (Luther) portrays Sally and John Simm (Grace) and Daniel Rigby (Wolf Hall) play Jack's sons Gray and John, respectively.

© UKTV The series focuses on the events that follow the death of wealthy businessman Jack Wright

Meanwhile, Gemma Jones (Gentleman Jack) plays Rose Wright, alongside Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (The Serpent) as Emily Wright, Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education) as Laura Johnstone, Harry Lloyd (The Lost King, Game of Thrones) as DCI Hector Morgan and Zoë Tapper (Grace) as Georgia Wright.

Rounding out the main cast are Sabrina Bartlett (The Larkins) as Bella, James Fleet (Bridgerton) as Bobby and Percelle Ascott (Domino Day) as Reuben.

WATCH: The trailer for I, Jack Wright

I, Jack Wright is available to watch on U&Alibi or weekly at 9pm on U&Alibi.