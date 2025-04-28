Ralf Little's next big project after shock Death in Paradise exit

Ralf Little left Death in Paradise fans devastated when he announced his departure from the show at the end of series 13. The actor starred as DI Neville Parker for four years before handing the baton to Don Gilet, who now leads the cast as DI Mervin Wilson.

While fans love watching Ralf in repeat episodes of the hit BBC crime drama, they might be wondering when they'll next be seeing him on their TV screens. Keep reading to find out Ralf's upcoming projects following his departure from the show.

What is Ralf's next big project?

Ralf is preparing to go on tour with his Two Pints podcast co-host, Will Mellor, later this year.

The two actors, who starred in the BBC sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps alongside Sheridan Smith and Natalie Casey, are spending the month of November travelling across the UK, entertaining audiences with their "antics and infectious wit".

The tour, titled November Nonsense, kicks off on the first of the month in Birmingham and concludes in Llandudno in Wales on 28 November. It follows two sell-out tours in 2023 and 2024, as well as their documentary series, Will & Ralf Should Know Better, which aired on U&Dave in October last year.

The show saw the pair "learn how to become better men in their middle age" as they embraced their "spiritual side", faced their fear of ageing and discovered the "perils of living off-grid with no toilet paper", according to the synopsis.

© Goffredo di Crollalanza Will and Ralf have been friends since starring in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps

Ralf's next acting role

Ralf is set to star in an upcoming dystopian thriller, The Flaw, which is based on the 1965 novel by prolific writer Antonis Samarakis.

Set in a dystopian world ruled by the Regime, the story follows "a ruthless Interrogator who is ordered by the Special Service to follow a perfect Plan to prove a Suspect is guilty. But once the interrogation gets underway, he comes to realise that there is a flaw not only in the Plan, but also in the Regime itself," according to the synopsis from Variety.

© Denis Guyenon Ralf is set to star in an upcoming drama film

Ralf's Death in Paradise co-star Danny John-Jules also features in the star-studded cast, which is led by My Policeman actor David Dawson.

© BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Philip Volkers Danny John-Jules also stars in the film

They are joined by Interview With The Vampire star Arthur McBain and veteran Greek theatre director Angela Brouskou.

A release date has yet to be announced.