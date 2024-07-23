Death in Paradise friendships behind the scenes

Each year, the cast and crew of Death in Paradise jets to Guadeloupe where they spend months filming the hit detective drama. With long days on set, it's hardly surprising that the actors have bonded during production, becoming firm friends behind the scenes.
From Ralf Little and Don Warrington to Josephine Jobert and Shantol Jackson, these stars have become closer than ever. Here's what they've said about each other…
Ralf Little and Don Warrington
Ralf Little is known and loved for playing DI Neville Parker. The actor – who confirmed his departure from the show in April – has spoken of his sweet bond with Don Warrington, aka Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.
Appearing on The One Show in 2022, Ralf explained that he'd found a "best mate" in Don. "He's just the best. He's a brilliant actor of course, but he's so cool. When I grow up, I want to be Don Warrington," said the star.
"He's just smooth, funny, he is quite implacable – a bit like the Commissioner – but definitely kind of got a twinkle of mischief in his eye as well. He's a great man. I feel very, very privileged to work with him."
Josephine Jobert and Shantol Jackson
Joining HELLO! for an exclusive interview in 2022, Josephine Jobert and Shantol Jackson opened up about their friendship.
"I thought she was absolutely beautiful. I remember I sent Shanty a WhatsApp message, just to welcome her because I know how it feels like to be the new person on set in a show that's been running for so long, it's like a family already," noted Florence Cassell star, Josephine. "I always say she's like the sister I never had."
Shantol, who signed on as Naomi Thomas in 2021, was initially "starstruck" by Josephine and after getting to know her, quickly felt like she'd found a new family member.
"I also started using this baby app called Duolingo to help me learn French and I told her about it. And so when we'd come on set, she'd insist sometimes that I have to speak in French and she would help me with my French. That's when I thought, she's really nice, she's really chilled, she honestly wants to help me and you can sense when someone wants you to do well and be your best.
"And I got that from her instantly. The fact that I was there by myself, I thought, 'Wow, I can find family anywhere,' and that's what she became. From then on, she kept checking in."
Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton
Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton portrayed on-screen love interests, DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd in Death Paradise, before teaming up on the BBC spin-off, Beyond Paradise.
"The thing with Sal is, and I hope it's the same for me, she doesn't really seem to change much, so we sort of seemed to dovetail straight back into it," Kris told HELLO! of their reunion.
"I was a bit worried – well, not worried but you have concerns, 'Is it going to be the same?'. We had such a good time filming Death in Paradise, you know our last few scenes together, 'is it going to be the same?' It's even better."
"They [Humphrey and Martha] go through a lot of challenges and so it's a lot of fun," he continued. "It was a joy to work with her again."
Josephine Jobert and Elizabeth Bourgine
Elizabeth Bourgine is one of Death in Paradise's longest-serving cast members, and during her 13-year tenure, she's had to say goodbye to some of her fellow co-stars.
When Josephine Jobert departed in 2022, Elizabeth penned a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Alongside a photo of her former colleague, the actress wrote: "Friendship on set, friendship in life…Forever Death in Paradise ladies."
Responding to her post, Josephine promptly replied with love heart emojis. The two later enjoyed a reunion during seasons 13 and 14, before Josephine marked her final appearance on Death in Paradise in April 2024.