Death in Paradise friendships behind the scenes

Joining HELLO! for an exclusive interview in 2022, Josephine Jobert and Shantol Jackson opened up about their friendship.

"I thought she was absolutely beautiful. I remember I sent Shanty a WhatsApp message, just to welcome her because I know how it feels like to be the new person on set in a show that's been running for so long, it's like a family already," noted Florence Cassell star, Josephine. "I always say she's like the sister I never had."

Shantol, who signed on as Naomi Thomas in 2021, was initially "starstruck" by Josephine and after getting to know her, quickly felt like she'd found a new family member.

"I also started using this baby app called Duolingo to help me learn French and I told her about it. And so when we'd come on set, she'd insist sometimes that I have to speak in French and she would help me with my French. That's when I thought, she's really nice, she's really chilled, she honestly wants to help me and you can sense when someone wants you to do well and be your best.

"And I got that from her instantly. The fact that I was there by myself, I thought, 'Wow, I can find family anywhere,' and that's what she became. From then on, she kept checking in."