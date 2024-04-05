Death in Paradise star Ralf Little reveals real reason he left show after five seasons

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has opened up about leaving the hit BBC show after taking over from Ardal O’Hanlon in season 9 back in 2020.

Chatting to BBC Breakfast about his decision to leave the fictional island of St Marie, Ralf revealed that it was always the plan for him to leave following his fifth season, explaining: “You know, this last series was always going to be my last series. I spoke to the BBC and Red Planet, the production company, and we all agreed.

WATCH: Ralf Little breaks silence over Death in Paradise exit

“If it was just a heart decision I would have wanted to do it for 20 more years. But just for the show and for my character Neville it just sort of felt like his story was finished and his journey deserved to be completed. He deserved a happy ending and it just felt right.”

© BBC Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker and Joséphine Jobert as Florence in Death in Paradise

Speaking on social media about leaving the show, he said: “The secret's out! My time on Saint Marie has come to an end. But, what an end! New adventures await Neville and he got to sail off into the sunset with his best friend, and, you know, who knows what happens for them next!

“I just want to say, just an enormous thank you to everyone who watched and supported the show. When I arrived, four-and-a-half years ago, I knew I had big shoes to fill. Coming into a series beloved by millions, including me, was a huge responsibility. I had no idea if viewers would take to my interpretation of Neville's character and indeed to me, so it was quite a relief the response has been overwhelming.

© Red Planet/Amelia Troubridge Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker and Josephine Jobert as DS Florence Cassell in Death In Paradise

“It has been an absolute privilege and pleasure to bring Neville Parker to all of you and to share his really quite profound journey with you. I can't thank you all enough for the support over the last four-and-a-half years and as Neville heads off for new challenges and adventures and I head off for new challenges and adventures.”

During his BBC Breakfast chat, Ralf also opened up about his delight at landing the part in the first place, he continued: “As an actor, you're used to going "Oh well didn't get that one. Oh great I got that one," and you try not to get too excited or disappointed as a way to keep your sanity.

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Ralf Little in Death in Paradise series 13

“But when I got that one there were some celebrations for sure. I mean who doesn't want to work in the Caribbean on one of the most beloved shows that I was a fan of before I went on it.”

Fans are now speculating who could replace Ralf on the hit show, with names including Diane Morgan, Miranda Hart, Toby Jones and Mathew Horne among some of the most popular suggestions to become the new detective on the island of St Marie. Who would you like to see take part in the show for the new season?