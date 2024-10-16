Ralf Little reacts as Death in Paradise announces exciting new project

Death in Paradise has announced an exciting new spin-off project in the form of a new puzzle book – and former star Ralf Little had the best reaction.

The show's official social media account shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of the book's front cover.

The caption read: "Do you have what it takes to solve the mystery?

"Exciting news! Death in Paradise: The Puzzle Book is coming soon to the UK and is available to pre-order now. Link in Bio!

"For international fans, Waterstones and Blackwells offer international shipping. Featuring 150 mind-bending puzzles, this fiendishly entertaining book whisks you away into the world of Saint Marie, casting you among your favourite characters and bringing you along on a brand new story.

"So grab a mojito and your magnifying glass – it's time to find out whodunnit."

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Ralf Little played DI Neville Parker for four seasons

It didn't take long for Ralf, who played DI Neville Parker in the series, to comment on the post. He penned: "No. Didn't figure it out once when reading the scripts. Luckily Neville is cleverer than I am," prompting fans to react with strings of laughing emojis.

It's safe to say viewers were delighted with the announcement and shared their excitement in the comments section. One person penned: "OMG! THAT is on my Christmas List," while another added: "Yaaaaaayyyyyyyy!!!!!!"

The news comes as Ralf returns to our screens in a new documentary series, Will & Ralf Should Know Better, which sees the actor team up with his former Two Pints of Lager co-star Will Mellor as they "learn how to become better men in their middle age".

© Goffredo di Crollalanza Ralf reunites with his Two Pints co-star Will Mellor in Will & Ralf Should Know Better

The four-parter, which debuted on U&Dave earlier this month, sees the pair "embrace their spiritual side, face their fear of ageing and discovering the perils of living off-grid with no toilet paper".

Will & Ralf Should Know Better marks Ralf's first starring TV role since leaving Death in Paradise at the end of series 13, which saw DI Neville sail off into the sunset with DI Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert).

WATCH: Ralf Little breaks silence over Death in Paradise exit

Explaining the reason behind his departure during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine earlier this year, the 44-year-old said: "If it was just a heart decision I would have wanted to do it for 20 more years. But just for the show and for my character Neville it just sort of felt like his story was finished and his journey deserved to be completed. He deserved a happy ending and it just felt right."

© Philippe_VIRAPIN Ralf's replacement on Death in Paradise is Don Gilet

Taking over as the show's new lead is Shetland and EastEnders actor Don Gilet, who will make his debut as Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson in the upcoming Christmas special, which will be followed by a brand new season in 2025.