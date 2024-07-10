Ralf Little set to star in new TV show after Death in Paradise exit

Just months after waving goodbye to Death in Paradise, Ralf Little has lined up his next TV show. The actor, who played DI Neville Parker in the BBC crime drama for four seasons, is returning to our screens in a new four-part series for U&Dave.

The 44-year-old has teamed up with his Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps co-star Will Mellor for the new entertainment show, Will & Ralf Should Know Better, which sees the duo "learn how to become better men in their middle age".

The synopsis teases: "The pair will embrace their spiritual side, face their fear of ageing and discovering the perils of living off-grid with no toilet paper."

Ralf said of the series: "I am thrilled to be working with Will again as it's always so much fun. We've just finished our podcast tour and I thought I might get a bit of a break from him!

"This time we get to explore how we should be living in the modern world while educating ourselves and having a laugh at the same time. I can't wait to get going," he added.

Meanwhile, Will, who recently starred in the acclaimed ITV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, added: "I've wanted to do a series like this for years. Going on a journey with Ralf to open our minds and push our limits ... what could possibly go wrong!?

"We're both in our 40s now and probably a bit set in our ways, so now is the perfect time to see how we could be doing life better.

"Hopefully, we'll come out of it better equipped for the modern world and, ideally, still in one piece."

This isn't the first project Ralf and Will have collaborated on since starring in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. The duo launched their Two Pints With Will & Ralf podcast in 2020 and have since toured the UK.

Will & Ralf Should Know Better will arrive on U&Dave later this year.

The announcement comes after Ralf stepped down as the lead detective in the BBC popular drama, Death in Paradise in the series 13 finale.

Explaining his decision, Ralf said he felt Neville's story had come to an end and that his "journey deserved to be completed".

The actor is succeeded by Don Gilet, known for his roles in EastEnders and Shetland, who will play Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson in the upcoming Christmas special and season 14.