Ralf Little teams up with Death in Paradise co-star for first major acting role since show exit

Ralf Little is set to star alongside his Death in Paradise co-star Danny John-Jules in an upcoming dystopian thriller – and we'll be getting the popcorn ready for this one!

Leading the cast of the film, titled The Flaw, is My Policeman star David Dawson, who is joined by Interview With The Vampire's Arthur McBain and veteran Greek theatre director Angela Brouskou.

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Ralf Little is set to star in the upcoming thriller, The Flaw

The movie is based on the 1965 novel by Antonis Samarakis, a prolific writer of modern Greek literature, and has been translated into more than 30 languages. It explores themes of truth, state oppression, democracy and power.

Set in a dystopian world ruled by the Regime, the story follows "a ruthless Interrogator (Dawson) who is ordered by the Special Service to follow a perfect Plan to prove a Suspect (McBain) is guilty. But once the interrogation gets underway, he comes to realize that there is a flaw not only in the Plan, but also in the Regime itself," according to the synopsis from Deadline.

© BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Philip Volkers Danny John-Jules also features in the new film

The book was awarded the coveted Grand Prix de la Littèrature Policière in France in 1970 before being adapted for the big screen in Peter Fleischmann's successful 1974 film.

© Banijay Rights/Kudos/Robert Viglasky David Dawson leads the cast

The synopsis for the novel reads: "A man is seized from his afternoon drink at the Cafe Sport by two agents of the Regime – though what exactly he is suspected of we do not know, and neither, apparently, does he.

"What follows is a journey by car toward Special Branch Headquarters, and the interrogation that undoubtedly awaits him there.

"With their destination approaching, oppressed and oppressor come face to face with their deepest human feeling, locked in a game of psychological skill.

© BBC Ralf left Death in Paradise at the end of series 13

"As the plot slowly unravels, so, too, do its main players. Part thriller and part political satire, The Flaw is as powerful today as it was when first published in 1965, foretelling the military dictatorship that would take hold of Greece only two years later."

While it's not known which role Ralf will take on in the film, it comes shortly after his departure from Death in Paradise. The actor, who played DI Neville Parker for four years, stepped down from the crime drama at the end of series 13.

WATCH: Ralf Little breaks silence over Death in Paradise exit

Taking over as the lead detective is Sherwood star Don Gilet, who will play DI Mervin Wilson in the Christmas special and 14th season.