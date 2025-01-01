Brenda Blethyn reveals real reason for leaving Vera after 14 years

Brenda Blethyn takes her final turn as DI Vera Stanhope in the remaining episodes of ITV's hit crime drama Vera, which comes to an end after 14 series on January 2. But why is the actress leaving the show?

Speaking at a Q&A event held at London's BFI in November, the 78-year-old actress revealed that while she was sad to step away from the role, she hadn't spent a summer at home for 14 years.

© Helen Williams Brenda revealed she hadn't spent a summer at home in 14 years

When asked how difficult it was to make the decision, Brenda said: "It was a big decision because I love the job, I love the people I was working with and I know they loved it too so it was a little bit of an emotional responsibility as well because if I stop, it's going to stop.

"I saw on the catering list one day, just on a typical day there were 76 people, so that's all those people. I console myself with the fact that there's a big studio opening in Sunderland next year so there will be lots of jobs available," she continued.

© Helen Williams Brenda is leaving the role after 14 years

"I was aware that people who would like to continue on it wouldn't be able to and that made me feel sad but as much as I like my Newcastle family, I have a family at home and I hadn't had a summer for 14 years and I thought, 'Bren, go and have a summer. Go home,'" explained the actress, who has homes in south London and Ramsgate, Kent with her husband, Michael Mayhew.

She added: "So it was a difficult decision."

WATCH: Vera actress Brenda Blethyn talks long filming schedule for ITV show

So, what can fans expect from the show's finale?

The final episode promises to be a "poignant" one which weaves together past and present for a "compelling and emotional farewell".

The synopsis reads: "The final episode brings Vera back to a familiar place when a body is found at the foot of legendary local stones The Dark Wives – with memories of childhood in the background, Vera must work hard to uncover the mystery of why a bright young student would be violently attacked and left so far from home."

Brenda will be joined by David Leon, who reprises his role as DI Joe Ashworth, alongside Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart and Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards.

© Stuart Wood Brenda said the decision to leave Vera was "difficult"

Brenda revealed that she'd be hanging up Vera's iconic trench coat and hat back in April 2024. In a statement, she shared her appreciation for the cast and crew.

"Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end, and I’m sad to be saying cheerio," the actress said.

© Helen Williams Vera concludes on January 2

"But I am so proud of our achievements over the last 14 years. I’ll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves, who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins, who saw fit to cast me in the role.

"The producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous, and I’m going to miss them, but I won’t forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared, nor the friendship of the people of the North East and our fans worldwide.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart."