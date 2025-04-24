Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes teams up with Adolescence creator for Channel 4 drama - and it sounds brilliant

Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes is set to star in a new series penned by one of the Adolescence co-creators Jack Thorne - and it looks seriously good. Starring alongside Paapa Essiedu, who was recently announced to play the new Severus Snape in the HBO Harry Potter series, Falling is set to follow a devoted nun and a Catholic priest who fall in love.

The synopsis reads: "Both are deeply committed to their work in the church and in their community. Neither are expected to fall in love. But when they do, both are forced to wrestle with what it means for them, their vows, and their relationship with God. Falling is a witty, moving, contemporary romantic drama that is as honest as it is full of heart."

© Robert Viglasky / Channel 4 Anna (Keeley Hawes) and David (Paapa Essiedu) in Falling

The cast will also include Coma actor Jason Watkins, The Pact's Rakie Ayola, The Virtues actress Niamh Cusack and Gavin and Stacey's Adrian Scarborough.

Speaking about the new show, Keeley said: "I’m thrilled to be taking on the role of Anna and so looking forward to working alongside the brilliant Paapa Essiedu to bring Jack Thorne’s beautiful scripts to life," while Paapa adding: "Falling is a story that has Jack Thorne’s singular talent of mining the sublime out of the ordinary running all the way through.

© Robert Viglasky / Channel 4 Falling is coming to Channel 4

"I can’t wait to work with Keeley, Peter and the rest of the team to bring this world to life."

Jack, who recently had huge success with Netflix's hit drama Adolescence, spoke about writing a love story for the first time, writing: "I never thought I’d write a love story, but I am very excited to be making one with the brilliant Peter Hoar. We feel so lucky we have persuaded the mighty (and lovely) Keeley Hawes, the brilliant (and also lovely) Paapa Essiedu and the most amazing company of (lovely) actors to come make this with us, The Forge and Channel 4."

Calling it an "extraordinary show", Gwawr Lloyd, Commissioning Editor, Drama added: "The combination of Keeley Hawes and Paapa Essiedu, alongside Jack Thorne’s incredible scripts and Peter Hoar’s direction means this will be the most extraordinary show. We are so excited to bring this unique and compelling love story to Channel 4."

The six-part drama has yet to commence with filming, and so there isn't an airdate just yet - so watch this space!