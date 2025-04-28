Skip to main contentSkip to footer
ITV quietly drops record-breaking thriller TV show - and viewers are obsessed
Subscribe
ITV quietly drops record-breaking thriller TV show - and viewers are obsessed
Birdie Bell in ITV's Fake© ITV

ITV quietly drops record-breaking thriller TV show - and viewers are obsessed

Do you need a new thriller series to binge-watch?

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

ITV has quietly released an amazing new thriller, and the eight-part series has received hit reviews from viewers. Fake is an Australian import that has been described as a "romance-scam thriller", following a young woman who thinks something is amiss about her new boyfriend. 

The show, which became available on ITVX on 27 April and is set to air on Saturday night from 3 May has had a great reception, and even broke records as Paramount+'s biggest release in Australia following it's initial launch. 

What is it about? 

The synopsis reads: "The series stars Asher Keddie (Nine Perfect Strangers) as Birdie Bell, a magazine features writer who thinks she’s found her perfect match when she meets successful rancher Joe (David Wenham, Pieces of Her), on a dating app. But as the relationship intensifies, Birdie is torn between Joe’s magnetic pull and the instinct that her boyfriend isn’t all he has led her to believe." 

Asher Keddie in the TV show Fake© ITV
Asher Keddie in the TV show Fake

Speaking about the show, ITV's Head of Content Acquisitions Sasha Brelau said: "We’ve got a great track record with Australian drama on ITVX, Anya Beyersdorf’s work on The Twelve is a shining example of how well it resonates with our audiences, so we’re really looking forward to bringing her newest offering Fake to the UK in 2025. It’s a gripping thriller, made for binge watching." 

Is it a true story?

Despite it's title, Fake is indeed based on a true story. The TV show is an adaptation of the memoir by Stephanie Wood, who opened up about her personal experience. 

She explained: "Fake is a true story about a traumatic relationship I had with a con artist… I met Joe through an online dating app and spent 15 months with him. He told me he was a former architect, farmer and property developer. He seemed to be compassionate and decent and to share my values. He led me to think we might have a future together. 

The show has now landed on ITVX© ITV
The show has now landed on ITVX

"But his increasingly erratic behaviour, his constant cancellations and contradictory stories, left me in a state of high anxiety and self-doubt. Eventually, for the sake of my mental health, I ended the relationship. I am a journalist and that’s when I started to investigate him. I did title deed and bankruptcy searches and spoke to people who knew him. I discovered he had been with another woman for the duration of our relationship, had a criminal record, was bankrupt, and had left a trail of grief and broken relationships behind him."

Top BBC dramas 2025

Man and woman standing on beach© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

Call the Midwife (2012–present) 

Set in 1950s/60s London, this drama follows a group of midwives working in the East End, dealing with social issues and personal struggles while helping to bring new borns into the world. 

Death in Paradise (2011–present) 

A detective inspector from London investigates crimes on the Caribbean island of Saint Marie, solving cases while adapting to life in paradise. 

The One That Got Away (2022) 

A dark crime thriller about a woman who seeks revenge on her childhood tormentor, only to uncover unsettling truths as she digs deeper into the past.

Cheaters (2021) 

This dramatic thriller centers on a private investigator who uncovers infidelity, only to find his own life entangled in the lies and deceit 

Towards Zero (2022)

 Based on Agatha Christie's novel, this crime drama follows a group of people at a seaside estate where a series of mysterious events unfold, leading to murder.

Mr Loverman (2020) 

This dramedy focuses on Barrington, a Caribbean-British man in his 60s, struggling with his secret love life and coming to terms with his identity, family, and relationships.

Miss Austen (2025)

A historical drama focusing on Cassandra Austen, Jane Austen's sister, and her life in the shadow of her famous sibling.

Amandaland (2025)

A spin-off to Motherland, this series follows Amanda, a woman navigating the ups and downs of modern life, relationships, and career struggles

She added: "For anyone who has been in one of these relationships, I hope that Birdie’s story will comfort them, help them realise that they were not foolish and that these type of abusers are clever manipulators. I would like them to feel less alone." 

Fan reaction 

Fans have taken to social media to discuss the show, with one writing: "I’m beyond grateful for the portrayal as it helps with me knowing that behavior is not my fault and I didn’t ask for that to happen to me." 

Birdie Bell [Asher Keddie] and Joe Burt [David Wenham] in Fake© ITV
Birdie Bell [Asher Keddie] and Joe Burt [David Wenham] in Fake

Another person added: "It was hard not to binge the whole series in a sitting. Had us hooked from the start and it’s been so good to see a quality Australian production again (last one was The Twelve)," while a third added: "This is a must watch. I wasn’t a fan of either main actors but I love a bit of Australian production, Fake does not disappoint." 

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More