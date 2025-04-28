ITV quietly drops record-breaking thriller TV show - and viewers are obsessed

ITV has quietly released an amazing new thriller, and the eight-part series has received hit reviews from viewers. Fake is an Australian import that has been described as a "romance-scam thriller", following a young woman who thinks something is amiss about her new boyfriend.
The show, which became available on ITVX on 27 April and is set to air on Saturday night from 3 May has had a great reception, and even broke records as Paramount+'s biggest release in Australia following it's initial launch.
What is it about?
The synopsis reads: "The series stars Asher Keddie (Nine Perfect Strangers) as Birdie Bell, a magazine features writer who thinks she’s found her perfect match when she meets successful rancher Joe (David Wenham, Pieces of Her), on a dating app. But as the relationship intensifies, Birdie is torn between Joe’s magnetic pull and the instinct that her boyfriend isn’t all he has led her to believe."
Speaking about the show, ITV's Head of Content Acquisitions Sasha Brelau said: "We’ve got a great track record with Australian drama on ITVX, Anya Beyersdorf’s work on The Twelve is a shining example of how well it resonates with our audiences, so we’re really looking forward to bringing her newest offering Fake to the UK in 2025. It’s a gripping thriller, made for binge watching."
Is it a true story?
Despite it's title, Fake is indeed based on a true story. The TV show is an adaptation of the memoir by Stephanie Wood, who opened up about her personal experience.
She explained: "Fake is a true story about a traumatic relationship I had with a con artist… I met Joe through an online dating app and spent 15 months with him. He told me he was a former architect, farmer and property developer. He seemed to be compassionate and decent and to share my values. He led me to think we might have a future together.
"But his increasingly erratic behaviour, his constant cancellations and contradictory stories, left me in a state of high anxiety and self-doubt. Eventually, for the sake of my mental health, I ended the relationship. I am a journalist and that’s when I started to investigate him. I did title deed and bankruptcy searches and spoke to people who knew him. I discovered he had been with another woman for the duration of our relationship, had a criminal record, was bankrupt, and had left a trail of grief and broken relationships behind him."
She added: "For anyone who has been in one of these relationships, I hope that Birdie’s story will comfort them, help them realise that they were not foolish and that these type of abusers are clever manipulators. I would like them to feel less alone."
Fan reaction
Fans have taken to social media to discuss the show, with one writing: "I’m beyond grateful for the portrayal as it helps with me knowing that behavior is not my fault and I didn’t ask for that to happen to me."
Another person added: "It was hard not to binge the whole series in a sitting. Had us hooked from the start and it’s been so good to see a quality Australian production again (last one was The Twelve)," while a third added: "This is a must watch. I wasn’t a fan of either main actors but I love a bit of Australian production, Fake does not disappoint."