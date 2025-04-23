Viewers amazed by Netflix drama's 'shockingly accurate' predictions of future

Netflix has picked up a hit BBC drama from 2019, and fans have taken to social media to discuss how accurate the show is five years on from the original release. Years and Years, which stars Emma Thompson, Rory Kinnear and T’Nia Miller, follows a family as the world descends into crisis.

The show has quickly entered the Netflix top ten trending shows, and fans have been quick to discuss one social media, with one person writing: "If you didn’t catch it the first time around #yearsandyears is now out on Netflix. It was very close to the mark and it slightly freaked me out but a really good watch!"

© Photo: BBC Russell Tovey in Years and Years

Another person added: "I watched it when it first aired. Now rewatching but with my 16yo. Shockingly accurate predictions in episode one. Scary, in fact. Highly recommend a watch." A third person added: "Rewatching Russell T Davis's Years and Years on Netflix. It seemed dystopian when it first aired, but watching it now, it was depressingly prophetic."

Another fan added: "I’m both truly entertained and thoroughly devastated by the #yearsandyears on #netflix . Also even more terrified of our current political state. When did life become a dystopian drama?"

© Photo: BBC The show follows an ordinary family

What is Years and Years about?

The show takes an ordinary family across the next 15 years, with the synopsis reading: "As society changes, faster than ever, the Lyons will experience everything we hope for in the future, and everything we fear. They’ll fall in and out of love and grow old, fall apart and come back together, while constantly looking forward.

"Each episode propels us a year or two ahead, following the lives of Daniel (Russell Tovey), Stephen (Rory Kinnear) and his wife Celeste (T’Nia Miller), sisters Rosie (Ruth Madeley) and Edith (Jessica Hynes), Gran Muriel (Anne Reid) and the family’s children, as they navigate a world made unstable by politics, the economy and technological advances."

Speaking about the show's take on AI back in 2019, Emma said: "[Russell T. Davies'] writing is absolutely the level of George Orwell. It’s extraordinary, the way in which he’s imagined the future of our relationship with AI, and it has so many shades of all the best science fiction writing."

She added: "There’s always hope, because it’s a story about human beings, and so whenever we go into a dark era we know that the only way is to get better and it will get better. I hope it will really provoke debate because it’s a discussion that we need now."