ITVX quietly drops 'high-octane' 8-part thriller with Happy Valley star – and viewers say it's 'brilliant'

Looking for a thriller to binge-watch? ITVX quietly dropped the "high-octane" series, Safe Harbor – and viewers say it's "brilliant"?
Created by Ozark's Mark Williams, this eight-part thriller stars Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones) as gifted hacker Tobias, who teams up with his best friend Marco, played by Martijn Lakemeier (Marie Antoinette), as they attempt to crack into the tech billionaires' club. Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more.
What is Safe Harbour about?
The series follows two hackers who become involved in the illegal smuggling of drugs by a criminal gang.
The official synopsis reads: "Safe Harbor follows gifted hacker Tobias (Alfie Allen) and his ambitious best friend Marco (Martijn Lakemeier), intent on cracking into the tech billionaires club.
"Marco and Tobias are plucked from quiet obscurity and plunged headfirst into the chaos of organised crime when they cross paths with the Irish mob."
It concludes: "Leading the family's operations in Holland are Sloane (Charlie Murphy) and Farrell (Jack Gleeson) who enlist Tobias's and Marco's services to hack into the security system of Rotterdam harbour – Europe's largest shipping port – to secure undetected deliveries of drug shipments."
Who stars in Safe Harbour?
Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen leads the cast as Tobias, alongside Martijn Lakemeier (Maxima, Happy Ending) as Marco, Charlie Murphy (Happy Valley, Peaky Blinders) as Sloane, and Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones) as Farrell.
Other cast members include Damien Molony (The Split, Brassic), Colm Meaney (Gangs of London), Pauline McLynn (EastEnders), Charlotte Timmer (Thieves of the Wood) and Daniel Lapaine (Catastrophe, A Spy Among Friends).
What are viewers saying about Safe Harbour?
Viewers have praised the drama on social media, with one person hailing the show as "brilliant", while another said the acting performances and story were "very good".
A third viewer remarked: "Safe Harbor so far has been a good watch!"
Is Safe Harbour based on a true story?
The series is inspired by true events, in which drug traffickers in Belgium had recruited hackers to breach IT systems in a major harbour.
Producer Femke Wolting told Variety last year that she "loved" the story and felt it could make for a "great international thriller series", prompting her to share her idea with Ozark co-creator Mark Williams.
"Mark and I met, he loved the idea and we spent time brainstorming. That was two years and a half ago," she added.
Safe Harbour is available to stream on ITVX.