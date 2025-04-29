ITVX quietly drops 'high-octane' 8-part thriller with Happy Valley star – and viewers say it's 'brilliant'

© ITV

1. The Bay

Set in Morecambe Bay, Lancashire. Investigator Lisa Armstrong is assigned to support and talk to the families of missing persons. When she discovers a personal connection to a case she's working on, her emotional involvement may cause her to overlook crucial clues.

2. A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story

A dark love story about Ruth Ellis (Lucy Boynton), the last woman to be executed in the UK in the 1950s. The historical crime drama follows her turbulent life as a nightclub manager and her violent relationship with the man she eventually murders.

3. Unforgotten

Detectives Cassie Stuart and Sunil Khan are on the top of their game to solve a series of cold cases including murders and strange disappearances. But are there consequences to digging up crimes and secrets from the past?

4. Out There

Nathan Williams (Martin Clunes), plays a farmer who risks everything to protect his son after he becomes involved with a drug gang. The dark world of county lines drug cartels begins to seep into the family's rural life.

5. Playing Nice

James Norton stars in this nightmare thriller about what happens when two sets of parents realise their sons may not be their biological children.