Where is Essex Millionaire Murders killer Luke D'Wit now?

Luke D'Wit, the man from ITV's Essex Millionaire Murders who was behind one of the most shocking double murders in recent memory, is now serving a life sentence in prison.

The 38-year-old was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 37 years at Chelmsford Crown Court in March 2024. His crimes against Stephen and Carol Baxter in Essex have been described by police as one of the most complex investigations they have ever faced.

How D'Wit betrayed trust

D'Wit was well known in his local community of West Mersea. He was described as a quiet man who volunteered and supported local causes.

Beneath the surface, though, D'Wit had been manipulating the Baxters for years. Initially working with them on their business, Cazsplash, he became a regular presence in their lives, slowly gaining their trust.

During this time, D'Wit created a false identity – 'Dr Andrea Bowden' – convincing Carol that she was part of a support network for her thyroid condition.

Using at least 20 false online personas, D'Wit isolated Carol from those around her.

He advised her on health treatments with no medical basis, including creating 'health smoothies' that he laced with dangerous substances. These drinks slowly weakened her.

Police later found evidence that D'Wit had installed cameras in the Baxters' home, allowing him to watch them die after administering a fatal dose of fentanyl.

How the murders were uncovered

At first, the deaths of Stephen and Carol were believed to be accidental.

But when a fake will was discovered naming D'Wit as a key beneficiary, detectives took a closer look. Toxicology tests revealed lethal doses of fentanyl and promethazine in their bodies.

A huge digital investigation followed. Police seized 80 devices from D'Wit's home, uncovering his false identities and detailed plans.

During sentencing, Mr Justice Lavender said D'Wit was motivated by a need for "ultimate control."

He noted: "Deciding whether another person lives or dies is the ultimate form of control."

While D'Wit had forged a will to benefit financially, the judge said the murders were primarily about domination rather than greed.

Where is Luke D'Wit now?

Luke D'Wit is currently serving his sentence at a high-security prison in England.

Given the length of his minimum term, he will not be eligible for parole until he is in his seventies. Even then, it is far from certain that he would be released.

The court heard that he showed no genuine remorse for his crimes, and even attempted to manipulate the jury by using a wheelchair during his trial.

Detectives have also reopened investigations into the deaths of D'Wit's father and grandfather.

Both men died under circumstances that are now being re-examined, although no charges have been brought to date.

The BBC has reported that fentanyl patches, similar to those used in the Baxters' murders, were found among D'Wit's possessions.

Public reaction to the case

The case has drawn comparisons to some of the most chilling true crime stories in British history.

Locals who once saw D'Wit as a trusted figure have been left in disbelief. One family friend told the BBC: "We thought we knew him. But we had no idea what he was capable of."

The case is the subject of a two-part documentary, Essex Millionaire Murders, which will air on ITV1.

The programme explores the painstaking police investigation, the shocking betrayal of trust, and the terrifying extent of D'Wit's manipulation.

Essex Millionaire Murders airs on ITV1 at 9pm on Monday and Tuesday.