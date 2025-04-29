Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Death in Paradise shares major series 15 update - fans all saying the same thing
man sitting at desk looking at computer© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

Don Gilet stars in the BBC crime drama

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Production on series 15 of Death in Paradise is officially underway! The show's social media pages shared the exciting news on Tuesday, revealing that filming has begun on location in the Caribbean.

Alongside a photo of a clapper board, the caption read: "We're back in paradise! Filming has begun this week in Guadeloupe on the brand-new series of #DeathInParadise."

Fans rushed to the comments to share their excitement, with one person writing: "Excellent news! I was watching the repeat yesterday," while another added: "Woop woop, so exciting. Can't wait."

Others questioned Don Warrington's future on the show after his character, Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, decided to leave his role in the police in the series 14 finale. 

One fan wrote: "That's so amazing. I can't wait. I miss them all (but hope The Comissioner is back)," while another penned: "Needs @donbwarrington to be there or missing a huge talent!"

Man in khaki coloured uniform© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin
Selwyn's future on the show was left uncertain

A third viewer added: "Please show us the Commissioner."

Will Commissioner Selwyn Patterson return for series 15?

It remains to be seen whether Commissioner Selwyn Patterson will be back for the new series after giving up his police job. 

Selwyn had initially been replaced by newcomer Sterling Fox (Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge), but after an unsuccessful and brief tenure, the Commissioner was reinstated. 

Don Warrington as Selwyn Patterson in Death in Paradise © Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon/BBC
The Commissioner decided to leave his police job

In a surprise twist at the end of the series, Selwyn revealed that he wouldn't be taking his job back and instead had decided to visit his daughter, Andrina (Genesis Lynea), with no plans for the future. 

"I won't be staying," he said, adding: "It felt wrong to say yes. Too much has happened and right now I can't see a way to get back to how things were."

What to expect from series 15

While Don Warrington's role on the show has been left uncertain, we'd expect to see Don Gilet reprise his role as DI Mervin Wilson, who decided to stay in Saint Marie after learning that he has a brother. 

Man sitting at desk with laptop in front of beach background© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim
We'd expect to see Don Gilet reprise his role as DI Mervin Wilson

Other cast members we'd expect to return are Shantol Jackson as Naomi Thomas, Ginny Holder as Darlene Curtis, Shaquille Ali-Yebuah as Sebastian Rose and Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey.

While plot details have been kept firmly under wraps so far, it's likely that DI Mervin will explore his relationship with his newly-discovered brother. 

Death in Paradise: Catherine Bordey (ELIZABETH BOURGINE), Selwyn Patterson (DON WARRINGTON), Naomi Thomas (SHANTOL JACKSON), DI Mervin Wilson (DON GILET), Darlene Curtin (GINNY HOLDER)© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim
The new series will likely air in early 2026

It's also possible that the new series will introduce an impressive list of guest stars, which we expect will be announced closer to the show's release. 

When will Death in Paradise series 15 be released?

While an official release date has yet to be announced, we can speculate that the new season will arrive in early 2026. 

Since series two, new seasons of the show have premiered in January of each year, except for series 13 in 2024, which began in February. 

WATCH: Have you caught up with series 14? See the trailer

