Ginger Zee shares glimpse of rarely-seen sons as fans all say the same thing
Digital Cover film© Arturo Holmes

The meteorologist shares her sons with her husband, Ben Aaron

Faye James
Senior Editor
3 minutes ago
Ginger Zee gave fans a rare glimpse of her young family on Monday after wrapping up her Easter vacation in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of her sons Adrian and Miles, who were pictured with their arms around each other as they looked out over the ocean.

Brotherly bond

Ginger Zee sons stay where you are© Instagra,
Ginger returned from a family holiday in Florida

The boys wore matching outfits, with Adrian donning a light blue version of Miles' black tank top as they faced away from the camera.

They stood in the sand and let the waves wash over their feet, with their proud mom documenting the moment.

"Lovely week away but I'm back and ready to talk severe storms (>300 severe storm reports over the weekend) with a warm forecast for so much of the nation. This as 1.3 billion Catholics mourn the loss of Pope Francis. I'll see you on @goodmorningamerica," she wrote in the caption, launching straight back into business.

Photo shared by Ginger Zee on Instagram August 2023 where she and her sons Adrian and Miles are enjoying a dip into Michigan's Silver Lake.© Instagram
Adrian and Miles had fans cooing over their sweet picture

Her fans took to the comments to share how precious the boys looked in the snap, with one writing, "Sweetest photo that your boys will treasure," while another one added: "Your little guys are growing."

"Such a sweet picture! The love they have for each other," commented another, while a fourth said: "Best friends for life."

Precious privacy 

Ginger Zee with her husband Ben Aaron© Instagram
She welcomed the boys with her husband Ben Aaron

Ginger shares her sons with her husband of almost 11 years, Ben Aaron. The pair welcomed Adrian in December 2015, and Miles in February 2018.

The 44-year-old has chosen to stop posting her children's faces to social media, sharing with her followers in 2024 that it was to protect their safety.

Ginger revealed that they had "stopped sharing about a year and a half ago" after she and Aaron discussed the matter and "realized it's just not at all what we want to do."

Ginger Zee on GMA© Getty Images
The 44-year-old revealed she would no longer be sharing their faces on social media

"The fear of AI is our main reason," she continued. "It was never their choice and feels really exploitive these days."

"People exploit their kids for likes and comments," Ben added in the comments section, noting, "We didn't want to be those people."

Living consciously 

THE $100,000 PYRAMID - Ginger Zee vs Dascha Polanco and Dorinda Medley vs Sonja Morgan In an all-new The $100,000 Pyramid, Ginger Zee (ABCs Good Morning America) faces off against actress Dascha Polanco followed by Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan (The Real Housewives of New York City) on WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. GINGER ZEE© Getty Images
Ginger is teaching her kids to be eco-friendly

The eco-conscious TV personality opened up to HELLO! about raising her sons to care for the environment in any way they can. "We talk about it every single day — my kids can't take a bite of something without me talking about where it came from. The big thing is also single-use water bottles, and it needs to be rethought and the best time to teach that is when they are five," she said.

"We make lots of choices like that — what containers our toothpaste is in, and making sure our hand soap is dissolvable," she continued. "I would always encourage people to eliminate single-use plastic and use companies thinking about their packaging. I am a very annoying person when I go to the grocery store, to be honest."

Ginger added: "Right now we are working on rewilding our yard because green grass became the American ideal for so long but it is incredibly wasteful and needs fertilizers and chemicals and water, and all of that is so unnecessary. Making the native lawn fashionable is one of my goals."

To watch more of Ginger in action, see below...

