Bergerac confirms exciting news for fans of 'gripping' John Nettles' show reboot

UKTV's hit detective drama Bergerac will return with a second season. The six-part series, which is a reboot of the 1980s classic starring John Nettles, will return to the free streaming service U and U&DRAMA in 2026.

Season one launched in February to an impressive 1.8 million viewers, becoming the second highest rating programme on U&DRAMA ever. It was also praised by fans online, who hailed the show as "gripping".

Leading star Damien Molony said he was "so excited" to be returning to Jersey for season two.

"Bringing this iconic role back has been an incredible experience," the actor said in a statement.

© UKTV Damien Molony stars in Bergerac

"My predecessor had solved six crimes in the time it’s taken for me to solve one, so I have a bit of catching up to do. I can’t wait to explore the character of Jim Bergerac further and see what case we crack next."

© Shutterstock John Nettles played the lead detective in the 1980s show

The series is based on the original show created by Robert Banks Stewart, which starred John Nettles and ran for nine series on the BBC between 1981 and 1991.

In this modern re-imagining, one character-led murder mystery runs across all six episodes, in place of a new storyline each episode.

What to expect from Bergerac season 2

In season two, Jim Bergerac is starting to put his life back together, while his mother-in-law, Charlie Hungerford, has a new man in her life.

Jim himself is even tentatively dating, with his daughter's encouragement. But when he meets Nicola, a visitor to Jersey, they strike up a connection. Could this be the start of something for Jim?

The synopsis continues: "However, before the relationship even has time to blossom, Jim is pulled back into his next big case. When the groom at a wedding reception on the island is found murdered in his hotel room, the wedding party comes under intense suspicion and scrutiny.

© Joss Barratt The hit detective drama will return with a second season

"Jim will have to decipher the victim's cryptic last words from his speech if he is ever going to bring the killer to justice. And when Jim starts to unravel old secrets, more skeletons come to light, making this his most intricate case yet."

The second series will be written by Toby Whithouse, alongside Ashley Sanders, Emilie Robson and Faebian Averies.

Who will star in season 2?

Zoë Wanamaker will return as Charlie Hungerford and Robert Gilbert as Barney Crozier.

© UKTV Zoë Wanamaker will reprise her role in season two

Further cast will be confirmed in the coming months.

WATCH: Have you seen season one?

Bergerac season two will air on U and U&DRAMA in 2026. Series one is available to stream for free on U.