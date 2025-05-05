The Kentucky Derby proved to be another successful weekend for all the involved participants, celebrity attendees and even the assigned news teams, including NBC's TODAY.

The morning news show sent Third Hour anchor Dylan Dreyer and NBC Sports anchor Mike Tirico to cover the annual horseback racing run at the Churchill Downs, won this year by Sovereignty.

However, while Dylan's regular pilgrimage to Louisville ended as well as it always did, the voyage to the Derby didn't pan out so well for Mike.

© Instagram Mike and Dylan flew to Louisville to cover the Kentucky Derby

On Saturday, the 58-year-old NBC anchor shared that he had to step away after the first day of races, tweeting: "Hate being a scratch after making the starting gate @KentuckyDerby. Just a significant reaction to my nut allergy. If you have one you know how it can knock you down."

While confirming he was okay, he continued: "Profound thanks to @ChurchillDowns for their care. And to our amazing @nbcsports horse racing family. Especially Randy, Jerry & Ahmed Fareed. So lucky to have @SyracuseU fam step in and do such a great job."

Ahmed Fareed stepped in for Mike, confirming that he would not be returning for the show. "We want to tell you that he does have a nut allergy. He had a reaction earlier today," the anchor shared during the broadcast.

"He is feeling fine now, but he is just going to stay on the sidelines. So, Mike, I know you are listening right now. I hope you are feeling better and get back to yourself here very soon."

Mike made an appearance on TODAY bright and early on Monday, two days later, to share an update with his colleagues Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly.

"I feel fine. I have my coffee, watching the (TODAY) show like I do every morning," he jovially shared with the anchors. He explained that he'd had a nut allergy all his life, but mistakenly consumed a snack on Saturday that contained nuts.

© Getty Images Mike confirmed during an appearance on TODAY that he was doing okay and started feeling better soon after being treated

"I ate something that had a nut in it and had a nut allergy, causing your throat and your nose all that stuff to kind of clog up and swell," Mike shared. "It affects your breathing a little bit, so (I) wasn't feeling well, couldn't go on with the show, took an EpiPen shot, got treated by EMTs, felt better about 8, 9 o'clock came along, but it takes a long while to get out of your system."

He also pointed out the timing of the situation, saying someone had mentioned to him that May is Allergy and Asthma Awareness Month, and it inspired him to do some further digging on other allergies, most notably food based. "It's a real thing!"

© Instagram Dylan was joined by Ahmed Fareed in Mike's place

"My son has it. Lots of us know someone who has a food allergy, so read labels — and I do, as often as possible, to check. Sometimes it will say, 'Made in a factory where nuts are present.' You have to be really careful about that stuff."

Mike continued: "There is possibility for cross-contamination, so not only ask questions, but if you're hosting people for dinners, let them know if there (is) anything made with nuts. Restaurants are great about it now, folks, so ask, inquire, be curious and be courteous to those who have nut allergies or other food allergies."