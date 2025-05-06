TV viewers are binge-watching 'gripping' and 'excellent' 5-part drama series

TV fans are binge-watching ITV's latest drama, Malpractice, which returned with its second season over the bank holiday weekend.
The five-part medical thriller stars Tom Hughes (Victoria) as Dr James Ford, a Psychiatric Registrar working in a North Yorkshire hospital. During one busy on-call shift, James finds himself torn between two cases: an anxious new mother's postnatal check-up and the sectioning of a psychotic patient – a situation that leads to devastating consequences.
Viewers were immediately hooked by the compelling drama and praised the show on social media.
One person penned: "BRB binge watching #malpractice... it's gripping stuff," while another remarked: "I AM HOOKED! #Malpractice."
A third viewer wrote: "Absolutely brilliant production,on episode 2 and gripped already...been looking forward to this for ages... no spoilers, but there seems to be a scapegoat in the midst of all the chaos," while another added: "New series of #Malpractice on ITVX is excellent. Recommended."
What is Malpractice about?
Penned by former NHS Doctor Grace Ofori-Attah, the series follows on-call Psychiatric Registrar Dr James Ford who needs to be in two places at once during a busy shift: a new mother's postnatal check-up and the sectioning of a psychotic patient, which leads to a disastrous outcome.
What follows is an investigation into James's conduct by Dr Norma Callahan and Dr George Adjei of the Medical Investigation Unit (MIU).
The synopsis continues: "His personal life is messy and his colleagues may find him arrogant, but Dr Ford appears committed to his vulnerable patients. As the team dig further into the events of that night, what appears to be a series of poor choices by one doctor spreads beyond the psychiatric unit to a hospital seemingly at war with itself.
"With the MIU investigation closing in, can Dr Ford save his already fragile career from a string of apparently damning mistakes? Is Dr Ford a doctor with a God complex, or a victim of the institution? And can the MIU uncover the truth of what happened, despite hostility from all sides?"
Meet the cast of Malpractice season 2
Tom Hughes (Victoria, The English) leads the cast as Dr James Ford, starring alongside Selin Hizli (Grantchester, Am I Being Unreasonable?) as Obstetrics Registrar Dr Sophia Hernandez and Zoë Telford (Silent Witness, Sherlock) as Dr Kate McAllister, a Consultant Psychiatrist at the hospital.
Other cast members include Hannah McClean (Blue Lights, Josh), Seraphina Beh (Polite Society, Top Boy), and Ace Bhatti (Line of Duty, Bohemian Rhapsody).
Reprising their season one roles are Helen Behan (The Virtues) and Jordan Kouamé (Scoop) as Dr Norma Callahan and Dr George Adjei of the MIU.
What happened in season one?
Season one follows Dr. Lucinda Edwards (Niamh Algar), a hardened doctor whose career is derailed after an overdose victim dies in her care. Like James in season two, Lucinda finds herself at the centre of an enquiry regarding her actions on that night.
Malpractice is available to stream on ITVX.