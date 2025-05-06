Gethin Jones celebrates baby news live on air: 'So happy for you'

Congratulations are in order for Morning Live star Michelle Ackerley, who announced her pregnancy live on air during Tuesday's show.

The BBC presenter was introduced by her co-star Gethin Jones, who said Michelle had "some news" to share.

"I have actually, yes," said the Crimewatch host. "I know I still can't quite believe it myself, really, very, very happy… it's just come out slowly but surely.

"I am four months pregnant," she revealed.

© BBC Michelle Ackerley announced her pregnancy on Morning Live

Michelle's announcement was met by applause from the guests, while Gethin congratulated his co-presenter, adding that the team is "so, so happy" for her.

Michelle, 40, also said that she had been "waking up in the middle of the night at 3am", also waking her husband Ben Ryan, a former rugby coach, saying this is "what we've got to get used to, no sleep, so let's have a conversation in the middle of the night".

Michelle's fertility struggle

The presenter's baby joy follows an "emotional" struggle with infertility and endometriosis.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Michelle penned: "I can't believe it's nearly been a year since getting married and I honestly didn't think 12 months on that I'd be writing a post sharing that I'm pregnant."

Opening up about her fertility struggles, Michelle continued: "I wanted to share though as my journey with endometriosis and infertility is something I finally felt confident to start speaking about more openly last year - realising how many other women were going through similar experiences. Feeling part of a community - especially when it comes to women's health can really make a difference.

"Even at the very start of this year, I was gearing up for yet another endo procedure and trying to come to terms with the mental & physical impact they can have. It has been quite the emotional rollercoaster.

© Getty/Mike Marsland Michelle is expecting her first child

"The news of falling pregnant really came as a massive surprise to both of us. We still can't quite believe it."

According to Charity Endometriosis UK, endometriosis is a debilitating chronic condition that causes painful or heavy periods. It affects around 1.5 million women in the UK.

Michelle's relationship with her husband Ben

Speaking to HELLO! ahead of her wedding last year, Michelle shared an insight into her relationship with Ben.

© BBC The couple tied the knot last year

"One of the things I love about Ben is that he has such a calm aura about him and I feel safe around him," she told us. "He's also great fun; we've also got the same sense of humour and we can just spend all of our time together cracking up laughing at stupid things."