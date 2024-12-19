Gethin Jones sends sweet message to Morning Live stars amid absence

Gethin Jones has been missing from Morning Live recently, but he's still thinking of his colleagues. The presenter, who is currently starring in a Christmas pantomime, has penned a sweet message to makeup artist Aimee Jackson and stylist Alexandra Young.

© Instagram Gethin Jones wished Morning Live makeup artist Aimee Jackson and stylist Alexandra Young a happy birthday

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Gethin wished the pair a "happy important birthday," and shared photos from their time together.

The broadcaster, who typically hosts Morning Live with Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley, tagged them from Wales, where he's been performing in a production of Cinderella at Cardiff's New Theatre. Expected to run until January, Gethin will return to the BBC programme when the show concludes.

In the meantime, the 46-year-old has been enjoying his stage run. Supported by family and friends, the TV star revealed that his nephew, Alby, had been in the audience on Tuesday.

Posting an adorable photo, Gethin noted: "There are many reasons why I wanted to do panto this year. As part of that, I knew @newtheatrecdf would offer performances to suit EVERYONE.

"Tonight was a 'relaxed' performance - no pyros, sudden lighting change etc - and we introduced ourselves in our costumes at the beginning. Alby my nephew (who is autistic) came with his school! Managed to get a pic with him and his mate after. They said they loved it. Special, and proud."

Gethin is particularly close to his nephews, Alby and Lenny. When he's not shooting Morning Live in Manchester, the BBC favourite spends a lot of time with his sister's sons, both of whom are autistic. A doting uncle, he is the co-founder of the charity, Nai, which raises money for various autism projects.

"Our nephews are the inspiration, but they don't benefit directly from Nai. We pay all the charity's expenses, so every penny raised goes to where it needs to go – that's important to us," Gethin said in 2018.

In the run-up to Cinderella's debut this month, Gethin has had an "intense few weeks" and was forced to go on bed rest after losing his voice, but it's all been worth it.

Giving fans a glimpse of rehearsals, the presenter shared a carousel of photos on December 7, raving: "My god it's been a blast, what a talented team! I'll be laughing my head off all the way to Christmas…Hope you'll be doing the same! Come and see us @newtheatrecdf #Cinderella."

Among the comments, his Morning Live co-stars penned their support. "Whoop whoop! See ya soon!" replied Michelle Ackerley. "Break a leg lovely Geth!!!!!" added Briony May Williams.

It's not the first time the broadcaster has appeared in a production of Cinderella as he previously played Prince Charming in a 2007 show in Guildford. In a recent interview with WalesOnline, he said the panto was "one of the best experiences" of his career and explained why he was keen to return.

© BBC/James Stack Gethin previously starred in a 2007 panto and called it "one of the best experiences" of his career

"I never thought I'd get a chance to do another one but I think the stars aligned this year," Gethin said. "I managed to sort it out with work and to come back to Cardiff, it's very very special."