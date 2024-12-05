Gethin Jones' future revealed amid illness and Morning Live absence

Gethin Jones' future project has been revealed shortly after the Morning Live star revealed that he had been struggling with illness and had spent the weekend on bedrest.

The TV personality is set to star in the pantomime Cinderella at New Theatre Cardiff, which has shared a first look from the rehearsal rooms! Sharing snaps of Gethin in acting mode, the caption read: "FIRST LOOK AT CINDERELLA. Take a sneak peek at what our brilliant cast are up to in panto rehearsals! Grab your tickets soon if you haven't already, as we open THIS SATURDAY."

Gethin previously admitted that he was resting his voice, saying: "Weekend spent in bed, resting. I am not very good at resting. But I did it, saw it as a challenge! Haven’t spoken a word since Friday (much to the delight of many). Not had a coffee.

"Rough as you like last week. Got an opening night to think about this weekend - so come on voice do your thing. @cornercoffee_co providing the perfect start."

Rehearsal photos from Cinderella

In one photo from the show, Gethin looked very regal in a golden sash, while in another he was laughing while surrounded by his castmates. In the show, Gethin will play Prince Charming, while broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans will play Dandini, Mike Doyle plays the Baroness, and Denquar Chupak will play Cinderella.

The synopsis for the exciting new show reads: "Packed with all of the traditional pantomime ingredients New Theatre Cardiff audiences expect, Cinderella features laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning scenery, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses.

Gethin Jones is set to play Prince Charming

"Join Cinders as she goes from rags to riches, outwits her very wicked sisters and meets her Prince Charming."

Fans have been sending him plenty of support on social media, with one commenting: "Wishing a speedy recovery, and GOOD LUCK for opening!..Steam and fisherman’s friends!"

Gethin Jones took a break from Morning Live

Another person added: "You’re always so busy. You needed that rest and minding your health. Get fully well very soon Geth," while a third commented: "Get well soon and good luck at the weekend."