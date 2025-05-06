Bradley Walsh delights fans with majorly exciting announcement

Bradley Walsh delighted fans with an exciting announcement on Monday. Taking to Instagram, The Chase star revealed that he and his 'Prat Pack' crew have added another date to their tour.

Bradley is joined by his friends and fellow entertainers, Brian Conley, Shane Richie and Joe Pasquale, in their stage show, which began in April and sees the quartet tour across the UK with a 15-piece band for performances inspired by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford.

Taking to Instagram, Bradley penned: "HELLO INSTAS !!! What a tour, thanks everyone for being there. A Brand new Date added 31st Aug 2025. Opening the brand new Bradford Live gig for Trafalgar Entertainments.

"For those of you who sadly couldn't get a ticket for the tour we shall…SEE YOU THERE !!!!! Lots of love to you all, Brad X."

Fans shared their excitement in the comments section with one person writing: "Aww great news!!!!" while another added: "Hurray! Thanks for bringing the big band music!!"

Bradley's 'The Prat Pack' UK tour

The tour follows a one-off show back in March, which saw Bradley, Brian, Shane and Joe joined by the Barry Robinson Big Band at the London Palladium.

In their new show, which is the foursome's own take on The Rat Pack, the 'Prat Pack' bring their "charisma and comedic flair to audiences in a show packed with music and laughter".

© ITV/Shutterstock Bradley is currently on tour with 'The Prat Pack'

Giving fans an idea of what to expect, Bradley previously said in a statement: "People are starved of our type of entertainment - songs, stories, jokes - and banter! It's an homage to the Rat Pack but brought up to the modern day, and it's a fantastic night. We are just thrilled. We all share the same dressing room - we're mates. We've known each other for so long now - and the show is about warmth and family - because we are. It's great, really great."

© Gary Moyes Bradley is joined by Brian Conley, Joe Pasquale, and Shane Richie in the show

He continued: "The show harks back to the 1950s and ‘60s - the Rat Pack era of Sinatra and the gang. The four of us have been mates for over 40 years now and we have a combined age of around 250 years, so a quarter of a millennium. The only time we were on the same show was in 1993 for the Royal Variety Performance. I've been desperate to put something together like this for so long."

The tour, which began in Edinburgh in April, runs until August. The final performance takes place in Bradford.