Bradley Walsh's near-miss meeting with 'beautiful' wife of 28 years

Bradley Walsh has been married to his beloved wife Donna for almost 30 years. The couple tied the knot in 1997 before welcoming their son, Barney, who often teams up with his father on-screen.

It's no secret that Bradley adores Donna, who is a choreographer and a former dancer. But did you know that the pair got together after a chance meeting at a London television studio?

© WireImage Bradley Walsh met his wife Donna in the early Nineties

Bradley Walsh's chance meeting with his wife Donna

Bradley has his buddy, actor Brian Conley, to thank for his relationship with Donna.

The Coronation Street star was having a cup of tea with Brian at a London TV studio when Donna happened to walk past.

© Tim P. Whitby The couple married in 1997

Recalling the moment he first locked eyes with his wife, Bradley said of Brian: "He introduced me to my wife. She was a commercial TV dancer and worked on one of Brian's shows.

"We were walking through old London Weekend Television studios and he was having a cup of tea in the green room and I said I was going to Somerset," he told The One Show.

When Donna walked past, Brian introduced the pair.

© Getty The pair share one son, Barney

"He said this is Donna, and that was it," explained The Chase star.

What has Bradley said about his wife?

Bradley has made no secret of his love for Donna and previously credited her for his success as a soap star.

© Dave J Hogan Bradley and Donna met at a London TV studio

"I wouldn't swap my missus for the world," he previously told The Mirror.

"Donna isn't just beautiful; she's the most fantastic wife and mother. It's because of her I signed with Coronation Street. She's the one who recognised what it could do for me even though it would mean being apart."

Donna's connection to Gladiators

Bradley and his son Barney co-host the BBC's smash hit revival of Gladiators, which first aired on ITV in 1992. Watch Bradley talk about working with his son in the video below.

WATCH: Bradley Walsh gets emotional talking about working with his son Barney

But did you know that Donna has an amazing link to the show?

Ahead of the first series last year, Bradley revealed that Donna worked as an associate producer on Gladiators.

© BBC Bradley and his son Barney host the BBC's revival of Gladiators

"My wife, Donna, was involved in the original series running the cheerleading G Force and was an associate producer on the show so I used to visit her and watch the show being made and when my son, Barney was born it was still on air, so we used to take him to watch the show," said Bradley, who is also a dad to daughter Hayley from a previous relationship.

"I took part in Gladiators as a celebrity years ago in 1997, I wasn't really a celebrity back then as I only had a few jobs under my belt and think I had to fill in for someone," he told the BBC.